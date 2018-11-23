Mexico Approves the Commercial Importation of Cannabis Products

DENVER, Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mexico announced approval for the importation and sale of cannabis products in pharmacies and retailers across the country. Seven hemp companies were granted distribution licenses by the Mexican Government, including CBD Life. While this is big news for Mexico, it's also a major development for CBD Life's U.S. partner and exclusive manufacturer of hemp products, Green Lotus Hemp. "This partnership with CBD Life, along with our growing domestic sales volume, will make us one of the largest hemp products companies in the world," said Green Lotus CEO, Carlos Frias. And with the CBD industry expected to reach $1.2 billion by 2020, being the largest will be no small venture.

Of the thirty-eight product licenses distributed, twenty-one went to CBD Life, making them the leading beneficiary in this groundbreaking move to create the world's first nationally recognized cannabis market. This decision will make cannabis products like hemp-derived CBD available on the shelves of general retailers across the nation. With 40,000 points of sale in its current distribution channels, CBD Life is set to immediately distribute to over 4,000 of Mexico's top retailers and pharmacies.

What to expect from quality hemp-derived cannabinoid products:

Certified organic hemp

Farm Bill compliant

Accredited university partners

GMP manufacturing

Third party lab testing

Vertical integration

Online and in-store sales

About Green Lotus Hemp: Green Lotus is a vertically integrated Colorado-based cannabinoid brand started by Texas natives in 2016. Led by CEO and Marine Corp. veteran Carlos Frias, their mission is to spread education, awareness and accessibility of responsibly made cannabis products to the world. As cultivators of natural and organic hemp-derived CBD products, Green Lotus is committed to providing a full spectrum of remedies for life.

