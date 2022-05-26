Mexico Construction Equipment/Machinery Market Report 2022-2028: Market Dynamics, Technology Development, Competitive Landscape, & Quantitative Summary

DUBLIN, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mexico Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mexico Construction Equipment market sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.51% during 2022-2028.

The report considers the present scenario of the Mexico construction equipment market and market dynamics for the forecast period 2022-2028. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the volume and value sales with a segment analysis of the construction equipment market.



Strategic Position of Mexico Attracting Investments



Mexico is the second-largest economy in the Latin American region after Brazil. The country is located close to major economies such as the US and Europe. The US is the biggest trade partner of Mexico.



The country has 13 free trade agreements with 50 countries including the US and the European Union which support smooth business activities in the nation.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The key players in the Mexico construction equipment market are Komatsu Mexico, Caterpillar Mexico, Hyundai Construction Equipment, Hitachi Construction Equipment, XCMG, SANY, JCB, Volvo Construction Equipment & Liebherr.

construction equipment market are Komatsu Mexico, Caterpillar Mexico, Hyundai Construction Equipment, Hitachi Construction Equipment, XCMG, SANY, JCB, Volvo Construction Equipment & Liebherr. Komatsu, XCMG, Caterpillar, & Volvo Construction Equipment are market leaders that accounted for nearly ~72% of the overall construction equipment market share in 2021.

Key Vendors

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Volvo Construction Equipment

JCB

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. (XCMG)

SANY

Hyundai Construction Equipment

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Liebherr

Distributors Profiles

Tracsa

TMR

RM Rental Maquinaria

Ibergruas

ADCOMA

Golden equipment company

