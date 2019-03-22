Mexico Investment Casting Facility Announces Robotic Expansion

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineered Metal Products, S.A. (EMP) announces a fourth expansion of the Guadalajara facility, adding two ABB 7600 robots and a multi-level ceramics conveyor to the investment casting facility. The ceramics room expansion, also adds additional dehumidification equipment and an ultra high velocity stack drying chamber. The expansion will allow for a 400% increase in ceramic output capacity, as well as handling for up to 325kg investment casting ceramics. EMP has conducted casting operations in Mexico since 2002, and has peak utilization of 120 employees. The facility produces parts from a few grams to over 150kg in stainless, mild steel, aluminum, nickel, and bronze alloys. Some of the parts produced at the facility are marine propellers, natural gas orifice valves, impellers, natural gas pre-combustion chambers, and other precision cast parts. The facility is well integrated into the North American supply chain with weekly deliveries to warehousing in Shreveport, LA. A more detailed summary of plant operations is available online at EMP http://www.investment-cast.com.



