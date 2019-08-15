Mexico Mobile Wallet and Payment Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mexico Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast across 45+ Market Segments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mobile payment industry in Mexico is expected to record a CAGR of 16.5% to reach US$ 98,961.9 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment segment in value terms increased at a CAGR of 15.5% during 2018-2025.



Cash plays a major role in the economy of Mexico. Any type of business holder is bound to accept payments in cash, as it becomes a necessity considering the consumer payment preference. The cash share of Mexico is nearly 30%, which is higher than the Brazil (cash share around 25%). Major e-commerce players such as Amazon have been working through a payment model that enables consumers to partially or fully pay through cash.



However, payment through mobile devices and wallets is gaining momentum. Over the next five years, Mexican mobile payment market is expected to post strong growth, driven by entry of global players and supported by changing consumer behavior. Government initiatives are also expected to be a key growth driver.



This report provides a comprehensive view on mobile payment/mobile wallet market size and growth dynamics, industry dynamics, retail spending, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in Mexico. The report focuses on data-centric analysis of mobile payment market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.



It details growth dynamics in 45+ market segments (600+ KPIs) across mobile commerce, mobile P2P transfer (domestic and international remittance), mobile lending, and a range of other payment avenues in Mexico.



Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report



2 Mexico Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness



3 Mexico Mobile Wallet Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis



4 Mexico Analysis of Mobile Wallet Market Share by Technology Channel



5 Mexico Mobile Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



6 Mexico Mobile Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



7 Mexico Mobile Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



8 Mexico Mobile Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



9 Mexico Mobile Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



10 Mexico Mobile Payment in Travel: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



11 Mexico Online Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



12 Mexico Online Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



13 Mexico Online Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



14 Mexico Online Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



15 Mexico Online Domestic Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



16 Mexico Online Domestic Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



17 Mexico Online Domestic Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



18 Mexico Online Domestic Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



19 Mexico Online International Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



20 Mexico Online International Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



21 Mexico Online International Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



22 Mexico Online International Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



23 Mexico Mobile Payment in Transit and Toll: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



24 Mexico Mobile Payment in Entertainment, Gaming and Event Pay: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



25 Mexico Digital Products Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



26 Mexico Services, Restaurants & Bars, and Others Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



27 Mexico Domestic Mobile P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



28 Mexico International Remittance through Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



29 Mexico Mobile Recharge and Bill Payment Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025



30 Mexico Mobile Payment Analysis by Investment Products and Services Categories



31 Mexico Mobile P2P Lending Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



32 Mexico Charity and Crowd Funding Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



33 Mexico Social Gifting Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



34 Mexico Fee Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



35 Mexico P2G Mobile Payment Market Size by Key Categories



36 Mexico Mobile Payment Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour



Companies Mentioned



Citibanamex

BBVA Digital Wallet

PayPal

AllPago

MeaWallet

Clipp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/slvk5q

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

