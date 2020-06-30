Meyer Corporation, U.S. and Ayesha Curry Donate 6,500 Ayesha™ Skillets To Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation

VALLEJO, Calif., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meyer Corporation, U.S. with partner Ayesha Curry announces its donation of 6,500 Ayesha™ 10-inch Skillets to Ayesha and Stephen Curry's Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, which is focused on continuing to serve individuals and families throughout the Oakland community who are struggling to put food on the table during these uncertain times. The skillets will be distributed at Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) meal pick-up locations in early July.

"We're honored to collaborate with Ayesha and Stephen Curry in providing resources that will help thousands of families cook nourishing meals at home," says Christopher Banning, Managing Director of Meyer Corporation, U.S. "We hope that the Ayesha skillets delight the families who receive them, and provide a spark of inspiration for cooking delicious food for years to come."

The skillets, which will include a mix of three colors – Twilight Teal, Brown Sugar, and Sienna Red – are part of the popular Ayesha™ Home Collection , which along with other Ayesha cookware, bakeware, and other kitchen products, is offered by Meyer Corporation, U.S.

Founded in July 2019, Eat. Learn. Play. helps to improve the lives of kids and families in Oakland, the Bay Area, and across the country. In early March, when the Curry's along with their partners began to realize that hunger was going to be a huge issue for a lot of students, they quickly mobilized to provide daily meals for 24,000 OUSD students and their families. Before this crisis, about 25% of kids in Oakland struggled with hunger on a regular basis, and 18,000 kids relied on school meals for 2-3 of their daily meals.

"I am so incredibly thankful for the kindness and generosity of the Meyer Corporation and their entire team," said Ayesha Curry. "When Stephen and I launched Eat. Learn. Play. last summer, I vividly remember seeing the joy in the kids' faces that day, and felt so proud and honored to be given the opportunity to impact their lives in such a positive way. Looking back now, we never could've imagined how much the families in our community would come to need the resources of the foundation, and our partners so quickly. I believe that food is power. It brings families together—a vessel for communication, love and happiness. With the donation from the Meyer Corporation, together, we will be able to show how food has an integral impact on people's lives."

Rooted in three of the most vital pillars for a healthy childhood—nutrition, education and physical activity—Eat. Learn. Play. is designed to help ensure an equal road to success for all kids. Children are our future and we are deeply dedicated to empowering them and opening doors for their futures. "As parents, we see a multitude of unique opportunities our kids have access to, and our hope is that Eat. Learn. Play. will positively impact children in our community and beyond to live out their dreams."

California-based Meyer Corporation, U.S., is one of the largest cookware companies in America. In addition to Ayesha™, brands sold by Meyer Corporation U.S. include Anolon®, Circulon®, Farberware®, Hestan Commercial, Hestan NanoBond™, Hestan Cue™, Ruffoni®, BonJour®, Rachael Ray®, KitchenAid®, and LockNLock.

