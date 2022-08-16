Meyer Lucas Adds Listing Director, Promotes Marketing Director

JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meyer Lucas Real Estate Team at Compass ("ML") announced some personnel changes today with the promotion of ML Senior Real Estate Agent, Jill Stone to the newly created role of Listing Director and the promotion of Ariella Sherman from Listing Manager to Marketing Director. In her new role as Listing Director, Stone will be in the driver's seat overseeing ML's home sales strategy, providing an additional touchpoint for home sellers. Sherman's role as Marketing Director adds depth to ML's marketing department and puts her at the helm of ML's home marketing resources, technology, social media, and digital marketing strategy.

Holly Meyer Lucas, Principal and Founder of Meyer Lucas Real Estate Team at Compass

"Jill brings a wealth of real estate experience and depth to our leadership team, having had tremendous success as a real estate agent both here in South Florida and in Massachusetts. For our clients, Jill adds a layer of rock solid experience to the home selling process, while her sales acumen and mentorship will provide guidance for our newer agents and the veteran agents on the team alike," explained ML Principal and Founder, Holly Meyer Lucas. "Selling real estate is no longer a solo agent game. While the housing market has been booming over the last three years here in Palm Beach County, our real estate industry has also seen tremendous growth with the emergence of dozens of new platforms and technologies within the home marketing space. Ariella stepping into our Director of Marketing role gives our clients and agents the dedicated marketing reach, resources, and strategic assistance that they need to ensure potential buyers are targeted across all channels, while providing support for the social networking platforms that agents and our listings need to be exposed on in our 2022/2023 landscape."

"Our clients have already experienced the immediate impact of Jill's new role and the value it brings to the table with our listings. As a team internally we have seen an energy shift around the office with the Listing Director becoming a valued go-to resource for our agents, which has inspired new business," said ML Chief of Staff Hallie Rosenthal. "Ariella stepping into a more senior role has also given us the ability to offer our clients' homes more exposure, ultimately putting more eyes on our clients' properties, and offering more exposure to our agents across their personal digital marketing platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok."

In 2021, ML reported a record breaking year selling $195 million in real estate and ranking as the number one Large Team in Palm Beach County per Real Trends' annual report. The team also ranked as seventh in the state of Florida.

ABOUT THE MEYER LUCAS REAL ESTATE TEAM AT COMPASS

The Meyer Lucas Team at Compass is a female owned and operated, top producing real estate team led by award winning real estate leader, Holly Meyer Lucas and based in Jupiter, Florida. Consistently ranked among the leading real estate teams in the state of Florida and nation, Holly and her team provide premium home sales and marketing services, and home buyer representation across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast. While Holly is known locally and recognized nationally for her work finding homes for Jupiter's professional athletes and their families, the Meyer Lucas Team treats every buyer and seller like a VIP. Whether you are buying a home, selling a home, or investing in real estate, contact our team today to get the ball rolling on your next move.

