Meysan Shortlisted for Kuwait Law Firm of the Year

KUWAIT CITY, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meysan Partners was chosen as one of six finalists for the IFLR National Law Firm of the Year for Kuwait award. IFLR (the International Financial Law Review) is a leading European publication that focuses on the financial markets. These annual awards recognize innovative and successful work in the capital markets and in finance.

This is not the first honour received by Meysan from IFLR. In 2018, Meysan was one of only thirty-one law firms worldwide to be named in IFLR 1000's Firms to Watch – an exclusive list of the top financial law firms making headlines for breaking into new markets, expansion, increased market share and innovation. Meysan was the only law firm chosen from the Arab world. IFLR identified the firm as a market leader in Islamic finance and Mergers and Acquisitions. In conferring the award, IFLR said: "All firms who are selected for Firms to Watch share ambition, and a strategy to develop which has proven successful in the short-term and bodes well for the near future."

Meysan's Senior Partner, Bader El-Jeaan, was also named Regional Managing Partner of the Year 2018 for the Middle East. The award was given to the managing partner of a law firm that stands out as having made a significant impact on the legal landscape in the region through their innovative approach, distinguishing them from their peers. In making its decision, IFLR considered innovative deals that the partner has led on or overseen, and rewarded initiatives that develop and influence the practice of law in the region. Despite competition from the managing partners of many larger international law firms, this was the first time that the award is conferred to a managing partner of a Kuwaiti law firm.

In making its award, IFLR praised the achievements made by Meysan, stating, "The firm was The Rising Star Law Firm of the Year in 2015 and has since entrenched itself at the top of the Kuwaiti market. New law firms seldom make this sort of splash in any of the Middle East markets, and Meysan stands as an example that it can be done."

Meysan's Senior Partner, Bader El-Jeaan, said: "This has been a fantastic year for Meysan in terms of industry recognition for the success of our growth strategy and our commitment to innovation in client service. To be singled out for praise by IFLR amongst so few firms demonstrates the quality of our people, and this recognition reflects on the hard work accomplished by all of our lawyers."

