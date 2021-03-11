MF DOOM NFT collectors to auction rare work benefitting the MF DOOM Estate

The auction goes live today, Thursday, March 11th at 4:00 PM PST, and will conclude on Friday, March 12th at 10:00 PM PST. As part of the sale, 10% of total proceeds will go back to MF DOOM's estate in the form of royalties along with an individualized donation from the current holders of the masks.

What's an NFT? NFT's or Non-Fungible Tokens are a blockchain standard that use digital contracts (smart contracts) to assign attribution rights to artwork, digital collectibles, and unique items. Each NFT can be purchased, sold, and traded like a physical object yet still retain its certification of provenance as the object changes hands.

Blockchain and Estate Planning: Sadly, MF DOOM passed on Oct 31 st , 2020, one day following the close of the original Illust Space beta auction making this one of MF DOOM's final collaborations. Due to blockchain's immutable and decentralized ledger technology, all of MF DOOM's AR NFT collection will be available for future generations of fans and collectors, creating a new model for royalties and posthumous creative control legacies.

Working in conjunction with his wife Jasmine, monies generated from the sale will support the family as well as future creative projects.

The masks have a current estimated value between 10 to 50 eth ( $15,000 - $75,000 )

To donate to the MF DOOM fund please find his Ethereum wallet here: DOOM.eth

More about MF DOOM:

One of Hip-Hop's most beloved anti-heroes, the ever-inventive MF DOOM (often referred to as simply DOOM) has received widespread praise for his sharp, candid rhymes, as well as his choppy, sample-heavy production style. Initially known as Zev Love X, a member of the short-lived but influential Golden Era rap group K.M.D, the MC/producer born Daniel Dumile re-emerged at the end of the '90s with a persona inspired by the Marvel Comics super villain Dr. Doom. He reinforced his enigmatic presence by donning an elaborate metal mask during all of his public appearances. MF DOOM's music has been described as, "the fine line between insanity and genius". Unconventional, abstract, unorthodox; these words merely scrape the surface of defining his approach musically, conceptually, even rhythmically. MF DOOM is the living personification of Hip-Hop as an act of rebellion.

About Illust Space:

Illust Space is a platform agnostic gateway for artists, technologists, idealists, and pragmatists to populate reality and the "immersive layer" with art and culture. Using its proprietary display and creation tools, blockchain auction and minting platform Illust Space is offering augmented reality artists the opportunity to publish and track provenance of their 3D art across video games, apps, social media networks, galleries, metaverses, and amongst the emerging class of digital art collectors. Across 2021 they will be premiering a traveling augmented reality exhibition, working with established augmented reality and digital artists, and will be collaborating with major cultural icons.

About Rhymesayers Entertainment:

Rhymesayers Entertainment is an independent Hip-Hop label based in Minneapolis, MN. One of the few independent labels whose roots reach all the way back to the explosion of Hip-Hop in the early 90s, Rhymesayers has been an industry leader for 26 years. The Soundset music festival, hosted by Rhymesayers, grew to become the largest one-day Hip-Hop festival in the world. In addition to MF DOOM, their celebrated roster includes Atmosphere, Aesop Rock, Brother Ali, Evidence, Sa-Roc, and more.

