MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.10 per Share

Jun 15, 2021, 16:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend for the second quarter of 2021 of $0.10 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on July 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on June 30, 2021.
MFA Financial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets, including residential whole loans and residential mortgage-backed securities.
