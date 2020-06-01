MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Extended Forbearance and Provides Dividend Update

NEW YORK, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) (the "Company") announced today that it has entered into a third Forbearance Agreement with certain counterparties to its various repurchase agreement financing arrangements and provided an update regarding dividends on its capital stock.

Extended Forbearance . Under a new Forbearance Agreement that the Company entered into earlier today with counterparties to its outstanding repurchase obligations (the "Third Forbearance Agreement"), such counterparties have agreed to continue to forbear from exercising any rights or remedies under their respective repurchase agreements with the Company, including selling collateral to enforce margin calls, through June 26, 2020 (unless terminated sooner upon the occurrence of certain events). The Third Forbearance Agreement extends the forbearance period agreed to under the previously announced Forbearance Agreement that the Company entered into with counterparties on April 27, 2020 , which was set to expire today at 4:30 p.m. ET (the "Second Forbearance Agreement").

All of the Company's remaining repurchase agreement counterparties have agreed to participate in the Third Forbearance Agreement. The Company's aggregate repurchase obligations outstanding as of May 29, 2020 , were approximately $3.8 billion . Since entering into an initial forbearance period on April 10, 2020 , the Company's obligations under its and its subsidiaries repurchase agreements have decreased by approximately 35%. This reduction occurred primarily from ongoing sales of certain assets and the payoff of the associated repurchase obligations and unpaid margin calls.

During the period covered by the Third Forbearance Agreement, the Company intends to continue to explore other potential transactions to further reduce its obligations under its existing repurchase agreements, source financing that is generally more durable than existing funding alternatives and raise cash to bolster its liquidity. In addition, the Company will continue to engage in discussions with its counterparties for further forbearance as and if needed.

Dividend Update. As previously disclosed by the Company, due to the turmoil in the financial markets resulting from the global COVID-19 virus pandemic and in order to preserve liquidity, the Company suspended its first quarter 2020 quarterly cash dividends on each of its common stock and 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series B Preferred Stock"). In light of the foregoing, as well as provisions in the Third Forbearance Agreement restricting distributions to the Company's stockholders, the Company has likewise determined to suspend its second quarter 2020 quarterly cash dividend on the Series B Preferred Stock and on its 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock"). Unpaid dividends on the Company's Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock will accumulate without interest. No dividends may be paid or set apart on shares of the Company's common stock unless full cumulative dividends on the Series B Preferred Stock and the Series C Preferred Stock for all past dividend periods that have ended have been, or contemporaneously are, paid in cash, or a sum sufficient for such payment is set apart for payment. The Company will continue to monitor market conditions and the potential impact that the ongoing volatility and uncertainty may have on its business. Related thereto, the Company's Board of Directors will continue to evaluate the payment of dividends as market conditions evolve. Additionally, the Company continues to monitor its taxable income to ensure that the Company meets the minimum distribution requirements to maintain its status as a REIT for the annual period ending December 31, 2020.

