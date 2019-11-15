MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 per Share

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) announced today that in accordance with the terms of its 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, the Board of Directors has declared a preferred stock dividend of $0.46875 per share for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. This dividend is payable on December 31, 2019, to preferred stockholders of record as of December 2, 2019.

MFA Financial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities and residential whole loans.

