MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Dividends on Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) (the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the payment of dividends on the Company's outstanding 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series B Preferred Stock") and 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock").

In accordance with the terms of the Series B Preferred Stock, the Board of Directors has declared a preferred stock dividend of $0.46875 per share for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. This dividend is payable on December 31, 2020, to Series B Preferred stockholders of record as of December 4, 2020.

In addition, in accordance with the terms of the Series C Preferred Stock, the Board of Directors has declared a preferred stock dividend of $0.40625 per share for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. This dividend is payable on December 31, 2020, to Series C Preferred stockholders of record as of December 4, 2020.

MFA Financial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets, including residential whole loans and residential mortgage-backed securities.

