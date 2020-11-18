MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Dividends on Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock

News provided by

MFA Financial, Inc.

Nov 18, 2020, 16:10 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:  MFA) (the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the payment of dividends on the Company's outstanding 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series B Preferred Stock") and 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock"). 

In accordance with the terms of the Series B Preferred Stock, the Board of Directors has declared a preferred stock dividend of $0.46875 per share for the quarter ending December 31, 2020.  This dividend is payable on December 31, 2020, to Series B Preferred stockholders of record as of December 4, 2020. 

In addition, in accordance with the terms of the Series C Preferred Stock, the Board of Directors has declared a preferred stock dividend of $0.40625 per share for the quarter ending December 31, 2020.  This dividend is payable on December 31, 2020, to Series C Preferred stockholders of record as of December 4, 2020. 

MFA Financial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets, including residential whole loans and residential mortgage-backed securities.

Category: Dividend

SOURCE MFA Financial, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mfafinancial.com

Also from this source

MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results...

MFA Financial, Inc. Plans Live Audio Webcast of Third Quarter...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics