MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 per Share

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) announced today that in accordance with the terms of its 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, the Board of Directors has declared a preferred stock dividend of $0.46875 per share for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. This dividend is payable on June 28, 2019, to preferred stockholders of record as of June 3, 2019.

MFA is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities and residential whole loans.

CONTACT: InvestorRelations@mfafinancial.com

212-207-6488

www.mfafinancial.com

SOURCE MFA Financial, Inc.

