MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 per Share

News provided by

MFA Financial, Inc.

Aug 09, 2019, 09:58 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:  MFA) announced today that in accordance with the terms of its 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, the Board of Directors has declared a preferred stock dividend of $0.46875 per share for the quarter ending September 30, 2019.  This dividend is payable on September 30, 2019, to preferred stockholders of record as of August 30, 2019.

MFA Financial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities and residential whole loans.

CONTACT:

InvestorRelations@mfafinancial.com         


212-207-6488

www.mfafinancial.com

SOURCE MFA Financial, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mfafinancial.com

Also from this source

MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial...

MFA Financial, Inc. Plans Live Audio Webcast of Second Quarter...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 per Share

News provided by

MFA Financial, Inc.

Aug 09, 2019, 09:58 ET