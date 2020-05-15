MFA Financial, Inc. Plans Live Audio Webcast of First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) plans to host a live audio webcast of its investor conference call on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its first quarter 2020 financial results, which are scheduled to be announced earlier that day.

The live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public over the internet at http://www.mfafinancial.com by clicking on the "Webcasts & Presentations" link on MFA's home page. To listen to the conference call over the internet, please go to the MFA website at least 15 minutes before the call to register and to download and install any needed audio software. Earnings presentation materials will be posted on the MFA website prior to the conference call and an audio replay will be available on the website following the call.

MFA Financial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets.

