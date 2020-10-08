MFA Wealth Recognized as a Top Wealth Management Firm for the Fifth Straight Year

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA Wealth, a registered investment advisor, has been named for the fifth straight year to AdvisoryHQ's Top Ranked Wealth Management Firms. The key factors that enabled MFA Wealth to make the list include the firm's Compass Portfolio Program which offers sophisticated management services for investors and its MAPTM Portfolio Program, a process that utilizes state-of-the-art financial planning technologies that work in tandem with the firm's advisors' industry experience. Click here to view the full list.

"We're honored that AdvisoryHQ has again named MFA Wealth as one of the top wealth management firms," said Chris McMahon ChFC®, AWMA®, president and founder of MFA Wealth. "I want to thank our dedicated team members for fulfilling our mission to provide concierge-level customer service to our clients. Through our client-centered approach, our goal is to help guide our clients for the road ahead."

About AdvisoryHQ

AdvisoryHQ News was launched in 2015 and has since become one of the fastest growing review and ranking media for the financial advisory, investment, mortgage, banking, wealth management, and accounting sectors. To generate a more reflective ranking of the best rated financial advisory and wealth management firms, AdvisoryHQ went beyond just analyzing AUM, revenue, and the size of an advisory firm. AdvisoryHQ uses a multi-step selection methodology for identifying, researching, and generating its list of top ranked firms. AdvisoryHQ's review and ranking articles are always 100% independently researched and objectively written.

Firms do not pay for their ranking. In fact, most firms do not even realize that they are being reviewed and ranked by AdvisoryHQ until after their reviews have been completed and published to the public. Below is a step-by-step overview of AdvisoryHQ's methodology process.

Step 1: Using publicly available sources, AdvisoryHQ identifies a wide range of firms that are providing services in a designated area (city, state, or local geographic location).

Step 2: AdvisoryHQ's review team then applies initial methodology filters to narrow down the list of identified firms/products. These filters include company strengths, trustworthiness, transparency, professional reputation, managed asset, ROI/ROA effectiveness, fees structure, what customers/clients are saying about the organization, and many more.

Step 3: After trimming down the initial list, AdvisoryHQ then conducts a deep-dive assessment of the remaining firms.

The award criteria takes into account a range of factors, including experience level, level of customization, site quality, resources, features, range of provided services, innovation, value-added, and many more factors, to build up a broad picture of what each firm or product has to offer, before the final selection process occurs.

Step 4: Based on the results of performed assessment, AdvisoryHQ's research and selection team then finalizes the list of entities that make it into its top rated publications, which are then published to the general public.

Click here for additional information on AdvisoryHQ's Selection and Ranking Methodologies.

Read more at AdvisoryHQ: https://www.advisoryhq.com/articles/frequently-asked-questions/

About McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC

MFA Wealth is a Pittsburgh-based SEC registered investment advisor that works to help area residents with investment management, estate planning, retirement planning and education planning, business services and more. President and founder Chris McMahon, ChFC®, AWMA®, has been providing asset management and protection strategies since 1986, and, together with his team of associates, works to provide clients with quality wealth management and planning solutions, delivered with concierge-level service. McMahon Financial's exclusive 6-step MAPping Your Road AheadTM wealth management and financial planning process allows its advisors to build and manage custom portfolios for their clients. For more information about MFA Wealth, visit www.MFA-Wealth.com or call (800) 234-2374.

MFA is an SEC registered investment adviser that maintains a principal place of business in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Firm may only transact business in those states in which it is notice filed or qualifies for a corresponding exemption from such requirements. For information about MFA's registration status and business operations, please consult the Firm's Form ADV disclosure documents, the most recent versions of which are available on the SEC's Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

Rankings and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services and/or publications should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services, nor should it be construed as a current or past endorsement of McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC by any of its clients. Rankings published by magazines, and others, generally base their selections exclusively on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized adviser. Rankings are generally limited to participating advisers.

Please remember that past performance may not be indicative of future results. Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk, and there can be no assurance that the future performance of any specific investment, investment strategy, or product (including the investments and/or investment strategies recommended or undertaken by McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC), or any non-investment related content, made reference to directly or indirectly in this newsletter will be profitable, equal any corresponding indicated historical performance level(s), be suitable for your portfolio or individual situation, or prove successful. A copy of the McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC's current written disclosure statement discussing our advisory services and fees is available upon request. If you are a McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC client, please remember to contact McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC, in writing, if there are any changes in your personal/financial situation or investment objectives for the purpose of reviewing/evaluating/revising our previous recommendations and/or services.

CONTACT

MFA Wealth

(800) 234-2374

SOURCE MFA Wealth

Related Links

https://www.MFA-Wealth.com

