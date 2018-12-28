MFC Bancorp Ltd. Reports Results For The Nine And Six Months Ended September 30 And June 30, 2018 Respectively

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MFC Bancorp Ltd. (the "Company") (NYSE: MFCB) announces that it has issued its report and results for the nine and six months ended September 30 and June 30, 2018 (the "Interim Report"), a copy of which was filed on Form 6-K under the Company's profile at www.sec.gov.

Stakeholders are encouraged to read the entire Interim Report for a greater understanding of the Company's business and operations. All stakeholders who have questions regarding the information in the Interim Report may book a conference call with our senior management by emailing the Company at info@mfcbancorp.com.

A copy of the Interim Report is also available through our website at www.mfcbancorp.com.

SOURCE MFC Bancorp Ltd.

