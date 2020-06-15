MFH Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2019

BEIJING, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. ("the Company", "MFH") (Nasdaq: MFH), today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The annual report can be accessed on MFH's investor relations website at http://ir.ccjmu.com and on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

The Company will provide a copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc., Room 003, Floor 15, Building No.1 B, No. 38 Zhongguancun Avenue, Haidian District, Beijing 100086, People's Republic of China.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "going forward," "intend, " "ought to, " "plan, " "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "might," "can," "could," "will," "would," "shall," "should," "is likely to" and the negative form of these words and other similar expressions. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations are or contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable as of this date, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

