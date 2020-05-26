MFS Supply Launches Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Program

CLEVELAND, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MFS Supply has announced permanently expanding their product offering to include personal protective equipment (PPE) and safety gear. This national distributor of renovation materials & contractor supplies found the market in need of a B2B focused supplier of PPE when the COVID-19 pandemic began. As states across the nation begin opening their economies, businesses are in need of safety materials more than ever before.

"We're proud to be able to provide these hard-to-find PPE products to our customer base," states Brandon Guzman, President & CEO of MFS Supply. "As a distributor we already had the vendors, the warehouse, the fulfillment team, and the customer base to quickly launch this new initiative."

Brandon credits the company's agile infrastructure to quickly move into markets of opportunity. Sourcing & distribution are the core of MFS Supply. "While we're always looking for new categories & products, this time was different," states Brandon. "Our core customer industries were paused due to this pandemic. It was a risk to invest in PPE, but the alternative was losing jobs and shrinking our company. I will take that risk over the alternative any day."

The future of the PPE program at MFS Supply includes initiatives to continue lowering prices for customers. In addition to working with vendors, MFS Supply is also launching private labeled safety supplies under the name MaidTOUGH® to bring further savings to customers.

"We're also launching industry specific safety kits. One of our core customers are real estate agents. As their world opens back up, they will need safety supplies to show a house. We have built that out for them. Our kit provides everything they need to keep themselves and their clients safe," states Brandon.

About MFS Supply

MFS Supply is a national distributor of renovation materials including cabinetry, appliances, lighting, plumbing fixtures, and HVAC. Over the last decade, MFS Supply has successfully served the renovation industry from single family contractors to investment groups with portfolios of multifamily properties. Since March 2020, MFS Supply has expanded their product offerings to include PPE materials & safety equipment. Specializing in B2B safety needs including quantity price breaks and inventoried products with quick delivery times. We deliver products that build your business.

CONTACT: Kate Haubrich, 440-306-6709, [email protected]

SOURCE MFS Supply

