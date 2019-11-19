MFV Expositions Set to Host Franchise Expo West in Long Beach this December

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MFV Expositions, the world's largest producers of franchise expos, is hosting Franchise Expo West, an immersive three-day long conference running from Thursday, December 5 through Saturday, December 7. Held at the Long Beach Convention Center, the expo will bring together hundreds of cutting-edge franchise concepts and thousands of interested prospects, all under one roof.

Building off the recent, highly successful Franchise Expo Houston, MFV Expositions is planning to replicate, if not surpass the Houston expo's popularity. Named one of the best cities for aspiring entrepreneurs, Los Angeles county is home to the highest number of business owners per capita, and MFV Expositions is excited to introduce the expected 200-plus exhibitors to the business-savvy community.

Throughout the event, attendees from all backgrounds can take advantage of the myriad of opportunities from restaurants and fitness clubs to auto repairs and travel agencies. Franchise investments can range from as little as $10,000 to over $1 million, providing opportunities at nearly every budget. Franchise Expo West will also have a section on the showroom floor for emerging franchisors which will feature exhibitors that have 10 franchise units or less – a great opportunity for eager entrepreneurs looking to get involved at the ground-level.

"Whether a franchise agreement is in the works or this an entirely new world, attendees are guaranteed to learn something new. There is nothing more valuable than face-to-face conversations for potential franchisees," said Tom Portesy, President and CEO of MFV Expositions. "Our goal is to have attendees leave Franchise Expo West feeling educated and confident about what lies ahead in the world of franchising. We are eager to hear the success stories and newly signed deals resulting from this show."

Franchise Expo West is designed to energize entrepreneurial spirit while also providing comprehensive educational seminars and workshops including a variety of topics such as "Franchising Your Business," "The A to Z's of Buying a Franchise," "Navigating the Buying Process: What to Know Before you Invest," and more. All sessions will be led by the most experienced professionals in the franchise industry, each providing detailed instruction as well as the most up-to-date practical, legal, strategic and financial insight.

Tickets for Franchise Expo West are $10 in advance and $20 at the door, but those who register at www.franchiseexpowest.com and use promo code FISHMAN will receive complimentary entry.

MFV Expositions is also now accepting exhibitor applications for Franchise Expo West. Please visit www.franchiseexpowest.com/exhibit-inquire.cfm for more information.

About MFV Expositions

MFV Expositions/Comexposium, is the world's largest producers of franchise expos. Known for its highly successful U.S.-based franchise events and overseas shows, the company offers high-quality face-to-face opportunities for franchisees and franchisors looking to grow the industry. Each franchise expo features franchise concepts from every industry and every investment level. Today, MFV utilizes its global online franchise directory BeTheBoss.com, the latest technology and search metrics to provide a cost-effective way to market franchise businesses. For more information about MFV Expositions, please visit www.mfvexpo.com.

