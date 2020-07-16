MFV Expositions to Host World's Largest 4-Show Online Virtual Event, October 15-30

GLEN ROCK, N.J., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to drive quality leads during these unprecedented times, MFV Expositions has devised the ultimate solution with the debut of Online Franchise Expo, the world's largest 4-show online virtual event. The two-week event will combine four shows in one and is set to take place October 15-30. This comes after the decision to postpone remaining 2020 live events to 2021 and bring together all industry leaders, resources, and marketing efforts to host the most significant online event in franchising.

For almost 30 years, MFV has brought together top executives and entrepreneurs to live events, creating the center of the franchise industry. While COVID-19 has impacted its traditional live event format for 2020, MFV has released 2021 rescheduled dates as it is eager to welcome franchisors and prospective franchisees back to the showroom floor when it is safe to do so.

Franchise Expo South to be held in Miami February 11-13, 2021

Franchise Expo Nashville to be held May 6-7, 2021

International Franchise Expo to be held in New York City June 17-19, 2021

Franchise Expo West to be held September 30 - Oct 2, 2021

Franchise Expo Houston to be held October 22-23, 2021

"The COVID-19 global pandemic has put many industries in a state of flux," said Robert Cresanti, CEO of the International Franchise Association (IFA). "By postponing all remaining 2020 live events, MFV Expositions is able to focus all marketing efforts into a robust local, regional, national, and international campaign for this one large virtual event. With the success of May's International Franchise Expo Online Event, they now have a blueprint for making this the largest and most impactful online event in the franchising industry."

Coming off the heels of a tremendously successful online version of the International Franchise Expo, MFV is anticipating thousands of attendees to join Online Franchise Expo as franchisors meet and interact with high-quality candidates to help grow their brands. As the only online expo sponsored by the IFA and U.S. Department of Commerce, exhibitors are able to design an online presence with a virtual booth where they can host live meetings before and during the show, distribute collateral, and interact with interested candidates from around the world.

"We are very pleased with the outcome of the first International Franchise Expo Online Event," said Roy Fujita, President & CEO I. Fujita International. "The Rakken brands - Belle Ville, Tonkotsu Kazan Ramen, and Maji Curry - are already negotiating Master Rights for Thailand, Indonesia, and Morocco, in addition to meeting three solid Rakken Ramen franchisee candidates in Los Angeles."

With the strongest database in the franchise industry, Online Franchise Expo has the power to help keep qualified leads in franchisors' pipelines. "Our franchisors have told us how important it is to keep development and the forefront of their strategic plans as the economy rebuilds post-COVID," said Sheila Fischer, Vice President of MVF Expositions. "We're grateful to have the opportunity to host this event via a new platform and provide franchisors the ability to promote their brands and to interact with potential domestic and international franchisees while everyone is safe in their homes. We look forward to the newly signed agreements that result in the coming months as the franchise industry emerges stronger than ever before."

Prospective franchisees will be able to search for entrepreneurial matches across hundreds of leading and emerging franchise brands registered as virtual exhibitors. The expo will also offer similar comprehensive educational programs as its live events, with recorded presentations by franchise industry leaders, downloadable white papers, articles and other materials.

"One thing this pandemic has shined a light on is the value of having the support of a franchisor to provide guidance, resources, and collateral to navigate uncertainty and remain resilient. As unemployment has soared and many re-evaluate personal finances and career paths, we're anticipating a major influx in aspiring entrepreneurs looking for business opportunities that provide a strong support structure – franchising proving to be the logical answer," added Fischer.

Franchisors interested in exhibiting are encouraged to reach out to Sheila Fischer at 201-881-1656 or [email protected] for more information on various booth listing packages.

For more information on the Online Franchise Expo, please visit www.onlinefranchiseexpo.com

About Comexposium MFV

Comexposium is the world's largest producer of franchise expos. Known for its highly successful U.S.-based franchise events and overseas shows, the company offers high-quality face-to-face opportunities for franchisees and franchisors looking to grow the industry. Each franchise expo features franchise concepts from every industry and every investment level. Today, MFV utilizes its global online franchise directory BeTheBoss.com with the latest technology and search metrics to provide a cost-effective way to market franchise businesses.

SOURCE MFV Expositions