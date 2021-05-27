MG AEC Technology Partners Hosts Innovative 'Power of Where' Symposium

Industry leaders share breakthroughs, best practices, and how exactly next-generation spatial intelligence programs can Tweet this

During the panel discussion, five leaders from the AEC industry will discuss how location intelligence technology can and does predict what future built environments can become and how AEC professionals can better address many key issues people face throughout the world. The "Power of Where" symposium series was created to bring future vision to present-day life.

"At MG AEC Technology Partners, we've been disrupting the status quo in design technology innovation for decades; it's our job," says CEO Scott Bailey. "With this series, we wanted to set the bar for exploring how best to achieve quantum improvements in AEC project design and construction, and we're achieving exactly that"

"Anyone who works in this field knows how quickly the technology changes and improves," says Brey Tucker, "Power of Where" panelist and senior industry manager for AEC at Autodesk. "It's invaluable to come together, see where we're at, and assess not just where we're going but also how we're going to get there."

"No one else in the industry is doing anything quite like this—each 'Power of Where' discussion is becoming a 'don't miss' appointment for anyone in the BIM and GIS world," says Marc Goldman, panelist and director of AEC Industry Solutions at Esri. "The importance of integrating people and systems has become one of the key topics in our industry, and we're always excited to share stories and real-world experiences about how people use these technologies to further this work."

Other "Power of Where" panelists include Zachary Jaffe, GIS leader at Landtech Inc.; Anita Soni, senior BIM manager at Skanska; Gideon Simons, principal geospatial consultant at Arcadis in the UK; Marci Carrillo, team leader and vice president at Psomas; and Steve Mulberry, geospatial innovation strategist, Continental Mapping/GIS, Inc.

The "Power of Where" symposium will be moderated by Stan Hennigh, Esri partnership manager at MG AEC Technology Partners, and Jennifer McGregor, director of strategic partnerships at MG AEC Technology Partners. In addition to the invited speakers' project presentations, the symposium will include a question-and-answer session.

WHAT: A one-of-a-kind symposium drawing industry leaders to discuss the BIM-to-GIS movement in the architecture, engineering, and construction industries



WHY: The advent of the BIM-to-GIS movement provides deeper vision and insight for the design, construction, and operation of 21st-century infrastructure and building projects



WHEN: Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 11AM CDT



WHERE: The event is virtual. Register here.

The "Power of Where" series is four separate forums, each addressing current thinking, trends, and needs in the industry. Access the first forum discussion here. Future forums will address new innovations in the commercial real estate industry and the emerging field of digital twin technology.









