MG Construction & Decks Exterior Remodeling Contest to Hire

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MG Construction & Decks has invited architects and construction designers to submit entries to the company's 2019 Exterior Design Competition. The firm's seniors will select the three best outdoor design submissions, and post them on the MG Construction & Decks website. The design attracting the most "likes" from site visitors will win a cash prize of $1,000 and an internship, full- or part-time, with the MG Construction & Decks design team.

This Exterior Design Competition is the brainchild of MG President Michael Maor Gabso. "My family is now in the third generation of building contractors," he remarked. "We've learned in our bones that quality is the foundation of a successful and lasting business. We are quality professionals serving quality clients. I see this competition as a way to attract the best of the best to our team. Our judging committee will pick the top three entries, and then we'll ask our public for its judgment. The customer, after all, is the ultimate judge."

Mr. Gabso has led MG Construction & Decks for the past decade. The company engages in the full spectrum of residential and commercial construction projects. Mr. Gabso notes that client interest in backyard remodels has swelled in recent years. "Our market is telling us what we've always believed. Our Southern California neighborhood is perfect for year-round outdoor living. Outdoor spaces are living spaces, just like interior rooms. More and more homeowners are seeing the value of upgrading their outdoor areas. Those with older decks are remodeling and upgrading by adding new decks, pavers, pools, spas and more to turn their outdoor space into an oasis. We're responding by expanding our creative team and raising client satisfaction to the next level. That's why this 2019 competition is about exterior designs."

Details of the MG Construction & Decks Exterior Design Competition are available on the company website here.

