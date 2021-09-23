MG West to Acquire Unisource Solutions' Northern California Operations

MG West, a Preferred Haworth dealership, has acquired Unisource Solutions' Northern California Operations. Tweet this

Jim Kastner, CEO of Unisource Solutions added: "This acquisition provides Unisource Solutions the opportunity to fine tune our company, and focus our resources on our largest market, Los Angeles. With this transaction, we are focusing our investments on the greater Los Angeles market to grow market share and opportunities for our people. This will propel our operation to the top of the office furniture dealership industry nationally. We are pleased to have MG West become the steward of our Bay Area operations, they have proven to be a wonderful partner during these negotiations, and we are convinced that they will continue to support our amazing clients, and talented staff. We are fully supportive of MG West's management team, and we will thoughtfully assist, in partnership with the senior leadership team, where and when needed, for the ultimate benefit of our clients."

Jack Cottrell Vice President, Channel and Dealer Development at Haworth said: "Haworth appreciates its Preferred dealers' commitment to growth by proving an exceptional customer experience. We support Jim Kastner's strategic move—and the good work of his team as they focus on growing market share in Los Angeles."

Jaime Swickard, Principal at MG West added: "Our mission is to continuously exceed client expectations by delivering inspired and dependable results regionally, nationally, and globally. MG West's business begins and ends with the trust of our clients, and we will continue to serve their best interests. Thanks to the many enormously capable people at both entities who drive results for clients, day in and day out, we believe we have the core strengths and advantages that will position us well for long-term success."

About MG West

Established in 1905 as a manufacturer and distributor of bank teller stations and safes in the San Francisco Bay Area, today MG West is a Preferred Haworth dealer with offices in San Francisco, Silicon Valley and London. MG West strives to provide connection, appreciation, meaning, and impact to its customers and employees. MG West manages interior projects ranging from 5,000 square feet to over 5,000,000 square feet annually. Learn more at mgwest.com

About Unisource Solutions

Founded in 1987, Unisource Solutions is one of the leading providers of smart office solutions and facility management services in California. Now based in Southern California, Unisource offers furniture products, design concepts, and architectural interior elements; facilities-related services to cover technical, relocation and warehousing requirements; 400,000 square feet of warehouse space; nationwide network of partners, and 24/7 hands-on customer service.

About Haworth

Haworth is a family owned, $2 billion global leader in the contract furnishings industry that designs, sources, and manufactures products in the markets where they are delivered. Haworth scouts internationally for talent and partners with today's leading architects and designers to bring fresh ideas and the best possible products and solutions. Together with 7,500 members and 650 dealers worldwide, Haworth operates in over 120 countries to create spaces that result in effective people and efficient real estate. Learn more at Haworth.com

