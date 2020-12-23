MGA Entertainment Gives Back Through Non-Profit, MGAE Cares, With "Surprise & Amaze" Campaign Through The New Year

With just a few days until December 25, the MGAE elves have already started their holiday deliveries! Check out some of the heartwarming surprises that have already taken place in Los Angeles , Atlanta , Minneapolis and Coatsville, Pennsylvania with more stops to come! Follow the excitement on MGAE's L.O.L. Surprise!™ Instagram and Facebook pages! The MGAE Cares 'Surprise and Amaze' program will expand into the New Year.

From home, fans can nominate friends or family members who have made a positive impact during these challenging times. MGAE will send surprises to those selected, and some will even receive a special delivery of toys made by MGAE elves!

"We love the element of Surprise, it's what motivates us and inspires us to create and bring joy to our MGAE fans and friends," says Isaac Larian, Founder and CEO of MGA Entertainment. "The last several months have been difficult for many families and based on the upward trending of COVID-19, we hope to bring some positivity and happiness to families while also helping keep our fans safe and healthy."

In a continued effort to support the community as the pandemic increases, MGAE Cares is once again donating and delivering much needed PPE supplies to health care workers and facilities around the world. During wave one of the pandemic, MGAE proudly committed $5 million from its beloved children's brand L.O.L. Surprise!™ and has procured and donated millions of PPE supplies to the most economically challenged and diversely populated areas in the country.

Healthcare facilities/hospitals or frontline healthcare workers who need PPE can request certified and approved supplies to be sent to their facility by simply going to https://mgaecares.mgae.com/ and filling out the form. Once verified, the MGAE team will ship out the supplies for immediate delivery at no cost! All the money donated will go directly towards procuring more PPE products.

MGA Entertainment, Inc., a consumer entertainment products company headquartered in Chatsworth, California creates innovative proprietary and licensed products including toys and games, dolls, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery and sporting goods. The MGA family includes award winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Secret Crush™, Tobi™ Robot Smartwatch, Rainbow High™, Poopsie Slime Surprise!™, Sing-a-Long Lilly and Ami™, Rescue Tales™, VIRO Rides™, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™ and Zapf Creation®. Visit us at www.mgae.com .

