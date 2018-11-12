MGI Losses Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation Of MoneyGram International, Inc. - MGI

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of MoneyGram International, Inc. ("MoneyGram" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MGI) resulting from allegations that MoneyGram and/or its executives may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

If you purchased MoneyGram securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit MoneyGram Shareholder Investigation or contact Daniel Sadeh toll free at (877) 779-1414 or dsadeh@bernlieb.com.

On November 8, 2018, the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") announced that Moneygram "has agreed to pay $125 million to settle allegations that the company failed to take steps required under a 2009 Federal Trade Commission order to crack down on fraudulent money transfers that cost U.S. consumers millions of dollars." The settlement also "resolves allegations that MoneyGram also violated a separate 2012 deferred prosecution agreement with the Department of Justice." "The FTC alleges that MoneyGram was aware for years of the high levels of fraud and suspicious activities involving certain agents, including large chain agents."

On this news, MoneyGram stock fell $2.20 per share, or over 49%, from its previous closing price to close at $2.27 per share on November 9, 2018, damaging investors.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

