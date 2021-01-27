MGIC Announces Officer Promotions in IT Organization and Finance

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG), today announced the promotion of Gary J. Johnson to Vice President – Data Science, and Jennifer A. Westphal to Vice President – Chief Information Security Officer.

Mr. Johnson joined MGIC in 2006, serving as a Risk Analyst until 2011. After some time at IBM (Seterus Inc.) in Portland, Ore., and at Two Harbors Investment Corporation in Minneapolis, Minn., both as a Quantitative Analyst, Mr. Johnson returned to MGIC in 2016 in the role of Risk Financial Engineer. Since then, he has taken on roles of increasing responsibility in the Risk and Finance Departments, currently serving as Senior Director, MiLo Labs, where he oversees data science and analytics delivery. Mr. Johnson holds a Bachelor's of Science degree in Business Administration from North Dakota State University.

"Over the past year and more, Gary has played a key role in laying the groundwork for MGIC to compete as a best-in-class data-driven company," said Nathan Colson, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. "I am excited to work with him in his new role and congratulate him on his promotion."

Since 2012, Ms. Westphal has served MGIC in various roles within Information Security, beginning as Information Security Analyst Sr., through her current role as Director, Assistant Chief Information Security Officer. Prior to her time at MGIC, Ms. Westphal built a career in data security and technical support through roles of increasing responsibility at Roundys, Inc. in Milwaukee.

"Jennifer's promotion confirms the impactful contributions she has made at MGIC," said Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer, Robert Candelmo. "We trust Jennifer to help us carry forward the innovations and strategies we have put in place to transform our customers' experience. I congratulate her on this well-earned promotion."

About MGIC (NYSE:MTG)

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation "MGIC" (www.mgic.com), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality through the use of private mortgage insurance.

