MGIC Investment & Halozyme Therapeutics Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; First Bancorp, The Geo Group & Mednax to Join S&P SmallCap 600

News provided by

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Nov 05, 2020, 18:40 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P  MidCap 400 and SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, November 13:

  • First Bancorp (NASD:FBNC) will replace AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD:AMAG) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Covis Group is acquiring AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.
  • MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) will replace The Geo Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) in the S&P MidCap 400, and The Geo Group will replace Gulfport Energy Corp. (NASD:GPOR) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.(NASD:HALO) will replace Mednax Inc. (NYSE:MD) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Mednax will replace Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) in the S&P SmallCap 600. The GEO Group and Mednax are more representative of the small-cap market space. Gulfport Energy and Washington Prime Group are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

November 13, 2020

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

MGIC Investment

MTG

Financials

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Halozyme Therapeutics

HALO

Health Care

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Geo Group

GEO

Real Estate

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Mednax

MD

Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

First Bancorp

FBNC

Financials

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Geo Group

GEO

Real Estate

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Mednax

MD

Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG

Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Gulfport Energy

GPOR

Energy

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Washington Prime Group

WPG

Real Estate

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
[email protected]

Media Inquiries
[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

Related Links

http://www.spdji.com

Also from this source

S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index Shows Annual Home Price...

Atmos Energy and Xcel Energy Set to Join Dow Jones Utility Average...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics