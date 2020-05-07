MGIC Investment Clarifies Time of May 8, 2020 Earnings Call

MILWAUKEE, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 7, 2020 MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) issued a press release and filed SEC form 8K that announced that a conference call will be held on May 8, 2020 at 8 a.m. ET. Previously, on April 23, 2020, it was announced that the call would be held at 9 a.m. ET on May 8, 2020.

To clarify the conference call will begin at 9 a.m. ET on May 8, 2020.

Individuals interested in joining over the phone should dial 1-855-493-1443 ten minutes before the conference call begins. The call is also being webcast and can be accessed via the company's website http://mtg.mgic.com under Newsroom. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website through June 8, 2020.

About MGIC

The principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation is Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, or MGIC (www.mgic.com), which serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality. At March 31, 2020 MGIC had $225.5 billion of primary insurance in force.

