MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE : MTG ) today issued an Operational Summary of its insurance subsidiaries for the month of August 2018 for their primary mortgage insurance. The summary is also available on the company's website under Newsroom, Press Releases.

The information concerning new delinquency notices and cures is compiled from reports received from loan servicers. The level of new notice and cure activity reported in a particular month can be influenced by, among other things, the date on which a servicer generates its report, the accuracy of the data provided by servicers, the number of business days in a month, transfers of servicing between loan servicers, and whether all servicers have provided the reports in a given month.

August 2018 August 2017 Change Insurance in Force (billions) $204.5 $190.1 7.6% Flow Only $197.3 $181.7 8.6% Beginning Primary Delinquent Inventory (# of loans) (1) 35,233 41,277 (14.6%) Plus: New Delinquency Notices 4,455 5,233 (14.9%) Less: Cures 4,853 4,594 5.6% Less: Paids 487 783 (37.8%) Less: Rescissions and Denials 19 30 (36.7%) Less: Items removed from inventory (2) 581 199 Ending Primary Delinquent Inventory (# of loans) (1) 33,748 40,904 (17.5%)

(1) There were 7,042, 6,235, 5,903, and 5,833 loans in our Primary Delinquent Inventory as of July 31, 2018, August 31, 2018, July 31, 2017, and August 31, 2017, respectively, that were located in the geographical areas that the Federal Emergency Management Agency declared Individual Assistance Disaster Areas as a result of hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, which occurred in August – September 2017. (2) Includes loans whose insurance was terminated by agreements to settle coverage on certain non-performing loans. The agreements did not have a material financial impact.

About MGIC

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation "MGIC" ( www.mgic.com ), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality. At August 31, 2018, MGIC had $204.5 billion of primary insurance in force covering over one million mortgages.

