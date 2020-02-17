MGM Northfield Park Partners With Local Sheriff's Department to Combat Human Trafficking

NORTHFIELD, Ohio, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 19, 2020 MGM Northfield Park will donate $10,000 to the Summit County Sheriff Division of Human Trafficking and Prostitution, a task force lead by Captain Scott Cottle. This donation will provide access to healthcare and counseling to victims through the Summit County Coalition Against Human Trafficking as well as equip the Sheriff's Department with the tools they need to educate and protect the public. MGM Northfield Park President & COO Matt Buckley will present a check to the Sheriff's Department on Feb 19, 2020. "We recognize the need to combat the issue of Human Trafficking in our communities," Buckley said. "We appreciate the opportunity to support law enforcement in this ongoing effort to assist victims and their families."

The Summit County Sheriff's Department in partnership with the Summit County Collaborative Against Human Trafficking provides educational resources to communities regarding the warning signs of human trafficking. Captain Scott Cottle will accept the donation for the Summit County Sheriff's Department. "On behalf of the Summit County Sheriff's Office and Summit County Human Trafficking Coalition, we thank MGM Northfield Park for supporting us in this important effort." Cottle Said. In addition to this charitable donation, MGM Northfield Park will host training for employees on identifying the signs of potential human trafficking. MGM employees have also committed to a donation drive throughout the month of February to help equip agencies that aid victims of human trafficking and prostitution with the items they need.

On a companywide level, MGM Resorts has signed ECPAT's Tourism Child-Protection Code of Conduct (The Code), a worldwide network of organizations working to end the sexual exploitation of children. ECPAT supports shelters for survivors and law enforcement training, conducts a wide range of research of human trafficking to inform policy making and advocates for change with governments, business and other societal institutions.

