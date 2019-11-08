MGM Northfield Park To Honor Veterans, Active Duty Military Personnel And First Responders

NORTHFIELD, Ohio, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 11, 2019, MGM Northfield Park will hold a Veterans Day celebration. Current and retired service members and first responders will receive a complimentary lunch as a token of gratitude for their courage and sacrifice to our country. In addition to this day-of celebration, MGM Northfield Park thanks Veterans all year long through the M life Rewards Military & Veterans Program (MVP). Exclusive to Veterans, Active Duty Military Personnel and Reservists and their spouses, MGM Resorts' MVP program provides special discounts on rooms, restaurants, shows and attractions at all MGM Resorts Properties. MVP status comes with a complimentary MVP M life Rewards card that provides an automatic upgrade to Pearl status and the benefits that accompany that M life Rewards tier.

MGM Resorts International prides itself on being an employer of choice for military veterans, active duty service members and those in the Guard and Reserves. Veterans embody the values of MGM Resorts – teamwork, integrity and excellence – and MGM Northfield Park recognizes that there is no better way to thank our Veterans than by offering them viable employment and pathways to careers. As a part of its commitment to aiding area Veterans, MGM Northfield Park will host an open interview hiring event on Nov. 13, 2019 where all past and present Military Personnel will receive priority consideration when applying for open positions. MGM Northfield Park is proud to partner with NGEEP (National Guard Employment Enhancement Program), ESGR (Employer Support of Guard and Reserve), and the VFW of Northfield to provide employment to the dedicated men and women who have given so much of themselves to protect and preserve our great nation.

