MGM Northfield Park To Make Donation To Local Emergency Assistance Center

NORTHFIELD, Ohio, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 29, 2019, MGM Northfield Park will present a donation of $10,000 to the Emergency Assistance Center located in Northfield, OH. This donation will provide 30,000 meals to local families this holiday season. Joyce Hunt, Executive Director of The Emergency Assistance Center will be accepting the donation. "We are grateful for the generosity of MGM Northfield Park and their commitment to providing assistance to our neighbors in need," explained Hunt. MGM Northfield Park will also collect donations from team members to support the Northfield community partnering with the Emergency Assistance Center. "We recognize the challenges that many in our community face this time of year," said Chris Kelley, President and Chief Operating Officer of MGM Northfield Park. "And, we are honored to partner with the amazing men and women at the Emergency Assistance Center to provide support to families that need it most."

The donation will coincide with the lighting of the property as MGM Northfield Park ushers in the season with the largest holiday light display in Northfield.

About The Emergency Assistance Center

The Emergency Assistance Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located in Northfield, OH. Their mission is to provide food, clothing, personal hygiene items, and seasonal support to Northern Summit County residents in need on a monthly basis. They are solely funded by monetary, food, and hygiene donations from the community. For more information, visit www.teacenter.org.

About MGM Northfield Park

MGM Northfield Park is Ohio's award-winning gaming, dining, and entertainment destination, located on the Northfield Park harness racing grounds, which offers more than 200 live harness races each year. The racino offers more than 2,200 gaming devices; an array of dining options such as Kosar's Wood-Fired Grill, Concerto Italian Kitchen and TAP Sports Bar; unparalleled live music and comedy events at Center Stage, a concert-style music venue, and The Neon Room, a high-energy lounge; and hosts guests for a variety of corporate and special events. The property also boasts a retail shop and state-of-the-art gas service station and car wash. For more information, visit www.mgmnorthfieldpark.com.

