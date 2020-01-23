MGM Northfield Park Welcomes New President & COO Matt Buckley

NORTHFIELD, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Northfield Park announced today the appointment of Matt Buckley as the new President & COO. Matt has most recently served as Vice President of Marketing and Player Marketing at MGM Grand Detroit, Michigan's market leading casino resort.

Jorge Perez, MGM Resorts Regional Portfolio President stated that Matt was selected based on his years of experience and track record of success. "While in Detroit, Matt has played a key role in MGM's positioning as the casino of choice and in MGM's regional growth strategy. He will be a great addition to Northfield Park as we continue our progress at the property, in the community and with our team."

"MGM Northfield Park is a vibrant facility and is the best in the market thanks to the outstanding team members and excellent service they provide," said Matt Buckley, President & COO of MGM Northfield Park. "I am eager to join the team in Northfield Park and to be working in this welcoming community."

With over 25 years of experience in the hospitality and gaming industry, Buckley has held various management roles in multiple jurisdictions throughout the country. He joined MGM Resorts as Vice President of Marketing and Player Marketing in 2008. Prior to joining the company, Matt spent over a decade with Hilton Hotels and Caesars Entertainment. A native of Wakefield, Massachusetts, Buckley holds a BBA in Marketing from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

Buckley will assume the role upon regulatory approval.

About MGM Northfield Park

MGM Northfield Park is Ohio's award-winning gaming, dining, and entertainment destination, located on the Northfield Park harness racing grounds, which offers more than 200 live harness races each year. The racino offers more than 2,200 gaming devices; an array of dining options such as Kosar's Wood-Fired Grill, Concerto Italian Kitchen and TAP Sports Bar; unparalleled live music and comedy events at Center Stage, a concert-style music venue, and The Neon Room, a high-energy lounge; and hosts guests for a variety of corporate and special events. The property also boasts a retail shop and state-of-the-art gas service station and car wash. For more information, visit www.mgmnorthfieldpark.com .

For More Information Contact:

Joshua Lewis

jlewis@mgmnorthfieldpark.com

216-372-3881

SOURCE MGM Northfield Park

