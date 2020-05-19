MGM Resorts Announces Opening Dates For Mississippi Properties

BILOXI, Miss., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) today announced the reopening dates of its Mississippi resorts, the first of the company's U.S. properties to reopen following closure earlier this year amidst the COVID-19 crisis. Gold Strike Casino Resort in Tunica will reopen in a limited capacity to the public on Monday, May 25, followed by Biloxi's Beau Rivage Resort & Casino's reopening Monday, June 1, also in a limited capacity. Each property will host an invitation-only weekend ahead of its public reopening.

"Our hearts are with everyone in our communities, and around the world, who has been personally impacted by this crisis," said Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts' Acting CEO and President. "As we plan to reopen our resorts, the health and safety of our guests and employees guide all of our decision-making. Getting many of our employees back to work and welcoming guests through our doors once again will allow us to do what we do best – entertain. We can't wait."

Health & Safety

Last week, MGM Resorts released its comprehensive "Seven-Point Safety Plan," a multi-layered set of protocols and procedures designed in conjunction with medical and scientific experts to deter the spread of the virus, protect customers and employees and rapidly respond to potential new cases. The full plan can be reviewed at www.mgmresorts.com. Key initiatives include:

Employee screening, temperature checks and Covid-19 specific training.

Employees will be required to wear masks; Guests are strongly encouraged, and in some settings where physical distancing is more difficult and/or barriers do not exist, will be required to do so. Examples of where masks will be required include salons, table games where physical barriers are not in place and elevators if riding with guests outside of their travel group. Masks will be provided, free of charge.

A physical distancing policy will be enforced in public areas, with floor guides serving as reminders throughout the properties.

For areas where physical distancing presents challenges, plexiglass barriers will be installed, or other measures will be used to reduce risks for employees and guests.

MGM Resorts has fabricated handwashing stations that will be conveniently placed on casino floors.

Digital menus will be available to view on personal mobile devices via QR codes in the company's Food & Beverage outlets.

To minimize groups congregating while they wait, restaurant guests will receive a text message notification when their tables are ready.

Guestroom Attendants will wear masks and gloves while cleaning each room and will change gloves between guestrooms.

Per Mississippi Gaming Commission guidelines, a 50 percent capacity restriction will be enforced, table games and slot machines will be configured to allow for appropriate physical distancing, and valet parking will be temporarily discontinued. Complimentary self-parking will be available for guests.

Gold Strike Casino Resort

Upon reopening May 25, in addition to the hotel, Gold Strike's food and beverage offerings will include Pickle & Jam, Chicago Steakhouse, the Buffet and Stage 2. All food within the Buffet will be served by team members; there will be no self-service. Property amenities will be limited in this first phase of opening.

Room reservations for dates beginning on May 25 can be made at www.goldstrike.com.

Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

With its June 1 opening, in addition to the hotel, Beau Rivage's food and beverage offerings will include the Italian restaurant Stalla, Terrace Café and Snacks. For retail needs, Essentials and BR Etc. will be available for guests. Property amenities will be limited in this first phase of opening.

Room reservations for dates beginning in June can be made at www.beaurivage.com.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings in the United States and Macau, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and Park MGM. The Company's 50/50 venture, ROAR Digital LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" initiative, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contacts Mary Cracchiolo Spain Jocelyn Kelly [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE MGM Resorts International

Related Links

https://www.mgmresorts.com/

