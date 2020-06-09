MGM Resorts Announces Summer Reopenings Of Luxor, Mandalay Bay And ARIA

LAS VEGAS, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of reopening its first three Las Vegas properties, MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) announced it will add several of its resorts in the weeks ahead. Luxor and The Shoppes at Mandalay Bay Place will reopen on June 25 at 10 am PST. They will be followed by ARIA at 10 am PST, and Mandalay Bay, Four Seasons Las Vegas at 11 am PST on July 1.

"It was exciting and emotional to see the energy in Las Vegas last week as we welcomed back our employees and reopened our doors to guests for the first time in months," said Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts' Acting CEO and President. "Our guests are having a great time and are thrilled to be back in the city they love. We are eager to get more of our employees back to work and enhance the Las Vegas experience with additional resorts."

Luxor, Mandalay Bay, Four Seasons Las Vegas and ARIA join Bellagio, MGM Grand and New York-New York, which opened earlier this month and Excalibur which is expected to open on June 11.

Guests can take advantage of pool areas and fine dining with some amenities being limited at this time. For a full listing of amenities available at MGM Resorts properties and to make reservations, please visit mgmresorts.com . Complimentary self-parking will be available for guests; valet parking will not be operational at this time.

Health & Safety

MGM Resorts' comprehensive " Seven-Point Safety Plan " reflects a multi-layered set of protocols and procedures designed in conjunction with medical and scientific experts to mitigate the spread of the virus, protect customers and employees and rapidly respond to potential new cases. The full plan can be reviewed at mgmresorts.com . The company will continue to evaluate and evolve its safety protocols. Key initiatives include:

Employee screening, temperature checks and COVID-19 specific training

COVID-19 testing offered for employees as they return to work in partnership with the local medical community

Employees will be required to wear masks; Guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks, and in some settings where physical distancing is more difficult and/or barriers do not exist, will be required to do so. Examples of where masks will be required include salons, table games where physical barriers are not in place and elevators, if riding with guests outside of their travel group. Masks will be provided, free of charge

A physical distancing policy will be implemented, with floor guides serving as reminders

For areas where physical distancing presents challenges, plexiglass barriers will be installed, or other measures will be used to reduce risks

Standalone handwashing stations designed by MGM Resorts conveniently located on casino floors

Contactless Check-In through the MGM Resorts App allows hotel guests to go through the check-in process on their personal devices, minimizing interactions

Guestroom Attendants wear masks and gloves while cleaning each room and will change gloves between guestrooms

In addition to increased and enhanced routine cleaning of guestrooms and public spaces based on CDC guidance, electrostatic sprayers are utilized in many large public spaces so that disinfectant is applied efficiently

Digital menus are available to view on personal mobile devices via QR codes in the company's food and beverage outlets

To minimize groups congregating while they wait, restaurant guests will receive text message notification when their tables are ready

MGM has compiled its own internal team and processes to respond if a guest or employee tests positive for COVID-19. We ask that if a guest tests positive after visiting one of our properties, they alert us through a special email address ( [email protected] ). We will immediately report any positive test results to the local health department and assist with contact tracing to support the health department investigators.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings in the United States and Macau, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and Park MGM. The Company's 50/50 venture, ROAR Digital LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" initiative , MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com . Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram .

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. MGM Resorts has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements MGM Resorts makes regarding how and when its properties will re-open and its ability to mitigate the spread of the virus. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include the continued spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the potential for additional future outbreaks of the virus, the general economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Natalie Mounier/Robert Flicker

Kirvin Doak Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE MGM Resorts International

Related Links

www.mgmresorts.com

