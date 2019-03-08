MGM Resorts Celebrates Women's History Month with Lioness Logo Transformation

LAS VEGAS, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) temporarily transforms the company's iconic Leo the lion logo into Leona the lioness to recognize Women's History Month, celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women all over the world throughout the month of March.

MGM Resorts continues to lead gender diversity on the Las Vegas Strip – having appointed the first two women presidents of Strip resorts and the first female Executive Chef in the food and beverage industry on The Strip. In 2019, Ann Hoff, President & COO of Excalibur Hotel & Casino, was promoted as one of three Group Presidents for MGM Resorts. You can see Leona firsthand by visiting MGM Resorts International's social media channels, following our #TakingCenterStage campaign and visiting mgmresorts.com. MGM Resorts was recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Employers for Women in 2018, with 50.8% women in our domestic workforce and 43.8% women in our domestic management workforce. [Based on 2018 data]

"It's fitting today on International Women's Day that we take time to acknowledge women's everlasting contributions to human civilization, and their enduring strength as cornerstones of our communities," said Phyllis A. James, Chief Diversity and Corporate Responsibility Officer for MGM Resorts International. "As we look for opportunities to uplift women in 2019, we are thrilled to put our efforts toward our 13th annual Women's Leadership Conference, one of our country's premiere conferences dedicated to the development of women for leadership and advancement in all walks of life. This year's conference is scheduled for August 5-6 at MGM Grand, Las Vegas."

Women's History Month began as a local celebration in Santa Rosa, California. The Education Task Force of the Sonoma County (California) Commission on the Status of Women planned and executed a "Women's History Week" celebration in 1978. The organizers selected the week of March 8 to correspond with International Women's Day. The movement spread across the country as other communities initiated their own Women's History Week celebrations the following year.

The 2019 Women's History Month theme is "Visionary Women: Champions of Peace & Nonviolence." The theme honors "women who have led efforts to end war, violence, and injustice and pioneered the use of nonviolence to change society."

