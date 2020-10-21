MGM Resorts Foundation Recognized with SportsTravel Award for Employee Emergency Grant Fund Efforts

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsTravel Magazine has awarded The MGM Resorts Foundation the SportsTravel Award for its efforts to help current and former employees and their families during the pandemic with the Foundation's Employee Emergency Grant Fund. Since the beginning of the pandemic the MGM Resorts Foundation raised and dispersed more than $14 million for the MGM Resorts Foundation Employee Emergency Grant Fund (EEG), including a $6 million donation from MGM Resorts. The funds provide assistance in the form of emergency payments for qualified bills such as rent, utilities, medical bills or funeral expenses. Since the onset of the pandemic, the EEG has paid out over 9,000 bill payments on behalf of qualified employees and their immediate families impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

In addition to helping employees through the Foundation, MGM Resorts International also donated much needed food and personal protective equipment (PPE) to local communities around the USA, including, donating the equivalent of nearly 500,000 meals to help feed those in need.

"We are proud to receive the SportsTravel Award for our community efforts during COVID-19," said Jyoti Chopra Chief People, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer for MGM Resorts International. "Our Employee Emergency Grant Fund has a legacy of helping those in need and due to the heavy impacts of COVID-19, we were able to mobilize and prioritize our focus quickly to provide financial and other emergency assistance to our people and our local communities."

Criteria for selection included demonstrating resolve amidst current challenges and reflecting what is best about the people and the organizations in the sports-event industry. Winners are individuals, sports organizations or events that went above and beyond to help their communities or sports during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more about The MGM Resorts Foundation, visit www.mgmresortsfoundation.org.

About The MGM Resorts Foundation

The purpose of The MGM Resorts Foundation is to collect and distribute monies and assets donated by employees of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) for the aid and support of qualified community nonprofit programs, agencies or organizations designated exclusively by MGM Resorts' employees. The Foundation also collects and distributes donations made by a broad base of donors to support activities organized by MGM Resorts employees and approved by the Foundation's board of directors to benefit qualified nonprofit charitable organizations. The Foundation's Employee Emergency Grant & Children's Medical Support Fund was organized specifically to enable MGM Resorts employees to provide emergency, hardship, and disaster support to fellow employees and their families. In addition, since 2012, the Foundation has been the presenting sponsor of the Women's Leadership Conference, the major women's conference in the Western region.

Media Contact

Samantha Cummis

MGM Resorts International

[email protected]

973-800-4119

SOURCE The MGM Resorts Foundation