MGM Resorts International & BetMGM Partner With American Gaming Association In Support Of Responsible Gaming Education Week

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International and BetMGM, the joint venture between MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) and GVC Holdings (LSE: GVC), are proud to partner with the American Gaming Association in support of Responsible Gaming Education Week (RGEW), September 14-19, and join in its mission – Have A Game Plan™ – to educate new consumers and seasoned bettors on responsible wagering. As part of its commitment, BetMGM announces today the hiring of Richard Taylor to the position of Responsible Gambling Program Manager.

Taylor will lead the evolution of BetMGM's responsible gaming platform to continue building a practical and user-friendly program that encourages players to adopt healthier mindsets that can reduce the risk of problem gambling. Additionally, Taylor will further develop the internal responsible gaming training program for BetMGM employees.

"I am humbled and honored to join the incredible team at BetMGM to help lead the company's responsible gaming initiatives," said Taylor. "This is an exciting and critical time for both the company and the industry. I am looking forward to the road ahead as we strive to ensure the best and safest experience possible for our customers."

Taylor most recently worked for MGM Resorts as its Executive Director of Responsible Gaming and Military Affairs. In addition to providing operational and strategic leadership for the company's responsible gaming program, GameSense, Taylor was responsible for the development, implementation and operation of the company's award-winning Military & Veterans Program (MVP).

Throughout RGEW, MGM Resorts and BetMGM will share important responsible gaming tips and information through its social media channels. MGM Resorts and BetMGM will continue to promote its responsible gaming education throughout the year by providing useful information, tools and resources on its apps and websites.

As MGM Resorts and BetMGM continue to expand and evolve its sports betting and other gaming platforms, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. GameSense is an industry-leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC), focusing on positive, transparent and proactive conversations with players about how to gamble responsibly. The program comes alive through personal interactions between guests and trained staff based at each property's M life Rewards desk. In addition to speaking to trained employees – known as GameSense Advisors – guests also utilize interactive GameSense touchscreens and educational materials and other resources found at the M life Rewards Desk.

Stephen Martino, SVP & Chief Compliance Officer, MGM Resorts, said, "At MGM Resorts, we are committed to responsible gaming year-round in our casinos and BetMGM Sportsbooks, both at our properties and through our mobile apps. We're proud of how GameSense has grown with MGM Resorts and that it allows us to educate our guests and employees. Even during these challenging times, we remain dedicated to providing important information to ensure a positive gambling experience."

For more information, follow @BetMGM and @mgmresorts on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming platform by BetMGM LLC, the joint venture between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and GVC Holdings Plc (LSE: GVC). Based in New Jersey, the company was established in July 2018 to create a world-class sports betting and online gaming platform in the United States, in order to take advantage of the new opportunities created by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the U.S. federal Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA). Utilizing GVC's US-licensed, state-of-the-art proprietary technology platform, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM and partypoker. The company has exclusive access to MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. For more information visit www.roardigital.com.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings in the United States and Macau, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and Park MGM. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" initiative, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

About GVC Holdings

GVC Holdings PLC is one of the world's largest sports-betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds and Sportingbet; Games Brands include CasinoClub, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group owns proprietary technology across all of its core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis. The Group has also entered into a joint-venture with MGM Resorts to capitalise on the sports-betting and gaming opportunity in the US. The Group, incorporated in the Isle of Man, is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index and has licenses in more than 20 countries, across five continents. For more information see the Group's website: www.gvc-plc.com

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including BetMGM's ability to grow in new or existing jurisdictions. Management has based forward-looking statements on current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include the effects of economic and market conditions in the jurisdictions in which BetMGM operates, competition with other iGaming and sports betting platforms, the timing and costs of expanding in new jurisdictions as well as obtaining and maintaining the required permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions. In providing forward-looking statements, BetMGM is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If BetMGM updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS

BetMGM

Elisa Richardson

[email protected]

MGM Resorts

Marc Jacobson

[email protected]

SOURCE MGM Resorts International

Related Links

mgmresorts.com

