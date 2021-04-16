MGM Resorts International And Entain plc Announce Details Of BetMGM Investor Day

LAS VEGAS, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain plc (LSE: ENT), together with their venture in the U.S., BetMGM, LLC ("BetMGM"), will host a virtual investor day on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EDT (8:00 a.m. PDT / 4:00 p.m. BST).

The event will include presentations by BetMGM's key management team including Adam Greenblatt, Chief Executive Officer; Gary Deutsch, Chief Financial Officer; Ryan Spoon, Chief Operating Officer; and Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer.

Presentations will be followed by a live question and answer session.

The event, including registration, can be accessible through http://investors.mgmresorts.com/investors/events-and-presentations/, where following the event, an on-demand replay will also be available.

The question and answer session will be conducted via live audio dial-in. To participate, please also connect by calling 1-833-562-0152 for domestic callers and 1-661-567-1234 for international callers. The conference call access code is 3511619.

Presentation slides will be posted prior to the event an on MGM's Investor Relations website at http://investors.mgmresorts.com/investors/events-and-presentations/ or Entain's Investor Relations website at https://entaingroup.com/investorrelations/results-centre/.

ABOUT BETMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit www.betmgminc.com.

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT ENTAIN PLC

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world's largest sports-betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports Brands include bwin, Bet.pt, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include CasinoClub, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group owns proprietary technology across all its core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis. The Group has also entered into a joint-venture with MGM Resorts to capitalise on the sportsbetting and gaming opportunity in the US. The Group is tax resident in the UK with licenses in a total of 27 regulated markets. For more information see the Group's website: www.entaingroup.com

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL CONTACTS

Investment Community

CATHERINE PARK

Executive Director, Investor Relations

[email protected]

News Media

BRIAN AHERN

Director of Media Relations

[email protected]

ENTAIN PLC CONTACT

Investment Community

David Lloyd-Seed

Group Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

[email protected]

News Media

TESSA CURTIS

Head of Media Relations

[email protected]

BETMGM CONTACT

Elisa Richardson

Head of Public Relations & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE MGM Resorts International

