MGM Resorts International Honored with Prestigious 2019 Travel Awards

Forbes Five-Star Spas

For the first time, The Spa at ARIA proudly joins the elite collection of Forbes Five-Star spas. This marks MGM Resorts International's second spa to be recognized with this prestigious honor, along with ESPA at Vdara, which has earned a Five-Star rating for its third consecutive year.

To be considered for this award, Five-Star spas must provide an extraordinary experience from the moment guests book an appointment until they depart. This includes impeccable guest service as well as ensuring all amenities and public areas are in pristine condition.

Forbes Five-Star Restaurants

Demonstrating their continued brilliance as veterans on the roster of Five-Star restaurants are Joël Robuchon Restaurant at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, as well as Le Cirque and Picasso, both at Bellagio Resort & Casino. Joël Robuchon Restaurant has achieved a Five-Star rating for 10 consecutive years, with Le Cirque and Picasso being recognized the past three and six years respectively.

Restaurants earning a Five-Star rating go through a rigorous evaluation and training process and must reach the highest levels of service including exquisite food and presentation.

Forbes Five-Star Hotels

Forbes Travel Guide continued to crown MGM Resorts International with the highest honors again in 2019 by awarding Five-Star ratings to ARIA Sky Suites for the seventh year in a row; SKYLOFTS at MGM Grand for 10 consecutive years; and MGM Macau for the fifth time in as many years.

Reserved for the most outstanding and iconic properties, Five-Star accommodations must provide an extraordinary stay with virtually flawless service and amazing facilities.

U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report ranks the best hotels in the country based on an analysis of industry awards, hotel star ratings and user ratings. In addition to earning a Forbes Five-Star rating, ARIA Sky Suites was crowned the #1 Best Hotel in Nevada, #1 Best Hotel in Las Vegas and #32 Best Hotel in the USA by the organization.

SKYLOFTS, ARIA and Bellagio also placed in the top ten for Best Hotel in Nevada and Best Hotel in Las Vegas.

The Knot Best of Weddings Hall of Fame

The Wedding Chapel at ARIA and Weddings by Mandalay Bay had their own "big days" as they were ceremoniously inducted into The Knot Best of Weddings Hall of Fame for 2019. Inductees represent the top wedding professionals a couple should consider when planning a ceremony and were carefully selected after an evaluation of hundreds of thousands of vendors.

For additional information and high-resolution images of award-winning spas, restaurants and accommodations please click here.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company acquired the operations of Empire City Casino in New York in 2019, and in 2018, opened MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, MGM COTAI in Macau, and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. The over 82,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

SOURCE MGM Resorts International

Related Links

http://mgmresorts.com

