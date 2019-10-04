MGM Resorts International Named A 2019 Leading Disability Employer by The National Organization on Disability

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Organization on Disability (NOD) recently announced that MGM Resorts International is among 59 organizations that have been named a 2019 NOD Leading Disability Employer™. Now in its fourth year, the NOD Leading Disability Employer Seal recognizes companies that demonstrate exemplary employment practices for people with disabilities.

This annual recognition is designed to applaud those organizations that are leading the way in disability hiring and encourage additional companies to tap into the many benefits of hiring talent with disabilities, including strong consumer preference for companies that employ individuals with disabilities and greater employee engagement across the workforce.

"MGM Resorts has a diverse hiring legacy that spans more than 20 years and we continue to Focus on What Matters with our workforce," says Vice President of Community Engagement Tony Gladney. "As we enter National Disability Employment Awareness Month in October, we reflect on our accomplishments but also look toward opportunities to bring more awareness to the value of our disabled community. We are excited and proud to be recognized with this honor."

"These winning organizations understand that by welcoming people with disabilities, they reap the benefits of a more productive and engaged workforce," said NOD Chairman Governor Tom Ridge. "The preeminent challenge before us is to ensure that people with disabilities enjoy full opportunity for employment, enterprise and earnings, and that employers know how to put their talents to work. We thank MGM Resorts for their leadership and for their commitment to hiring people with disabilities."

The winning organizations were announced at NOD's Corporate Leadership Council Annual Forum, Shifting the Talent Paradigm: Inclusive Culture for a Modern Workforce, hosted by lead sponsors PwC and Charter Communications – Spectrum.

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 30 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company recently acquired the operations of Empire City Casino in New York and MGM Northfield Park. In 2018, MGM Resorts opened MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, MGM COTAI in Macau, and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. The 82,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

Media Contact

Kenthea Pedraza

MGM Resorts International

Kpedraza@mgmresorts.com

702-692-6898

SOURCE MGM Resorts International

Related Links

http://mgmresorts.com

