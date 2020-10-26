MGM Resorts International Named A Top Company for Volunteerism by Nevada Governor's Points of Light

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) won first place in the Gold category for the 2020 Nevada Governor's Points of Light Awards for Corporate and Business Volunteer Program of the Year.

The Governor's Points of Light Awards Ceremony (GPOL) is Nevada's most prestigious volunteer recognition event, celebrating Nevada's brightest volunteers and volunteer organizations. It is the premier and sole statewide recognition event for volunteerism and service. Nominations are solicited from throughout the state and each nomination is reviewed by a judging panel with representatives from rural, northern and southern Nevada, nonprofit and corporate organizations, national service programs and the volunteer manager community.

MGM Resorts International is a company that focuses on what matters and believes every individual has the power to make communities stronger and to deliver an impact when it comes to positive social change through volunteerism. Corporate goals for 2025 include 5 million meals to be donated through its Feeding Forward program and surpassing 1 million community volunteer hours.

"Against the backdrop of the current global pandemic crisis, it is important, more than ever, to uphold our company values, exhibit kindness and to do what is best for our local communities. Our world is changing rapidly, and many people are facing uncertainty, but together we can strive to help those in need," said Jyoti Chopra, Chief People, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer for MGM Resorts International. "MGM Resorts is proud to be considered a top company for this civic recognition for corporate citizenship and we will continue to care for one another through our time, energy and resources within the communities in which we operate."

President George H. W. Bush's inaugural address invoked a vision of a "thousand points of light," and invited the nation to take action through service to their fellow citizens. "Points of light" demonstrate how "a neighbor can help a neighbor" and the power of service.

Nevada's Governor's Points of Light Awards ceremony was inaugurated in October of 2001. Since that time, these awards have celebrated the extraordinary volunteer efforts of Nevadans across the state, highlighting regional impacts along with the private and public partnership across the nonprofit and corporate sector.

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings in the United States and Macau, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and Park MGM. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" initiative, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

