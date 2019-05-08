MGM Resorts International Ranked No. 1 on DiversityInc's Top 8 Regional Companies List for Diversity

LAS VEGAS, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 14th consecutive year, MGM Resorts International has been recognized as a top company for Diversity by DiversityInc, one of the nation's leading sources on workplace diversity management.

DiversityInc's extensive annual survey yields an empirically driven ranking based on talent results in the workforce and management, senior leadership accountability, talent programs, workplace practices, philanthropy and supplier diversity. This year's competition was improved by adding questions that connect talent programs and workplace practices to desired talent results. The Top 50 analysis also addressed the intersectionality of race by analyzing women and men representation of each race/ethnicity separately, rather than combined.

"For almost 20 years we have worked passionately and diligently to weave inclusion throughout the fabric of our culture here at MGM Resorts," said Phyllis A. James, the company's Chief Diversity and Corporate Responsibility Officer. "Diversity touches all aspects of our business – from our workforce to our guests, to our business partners and our communities around the world. We are proud to be recognized for this honor for the 14th year and will continue to keep diversity has a top priority."

In 2000, MGM Resorts took the leadership as the first company in the gaming and hospitality industry to voluntarily adopt a formal diversity and inclusion initiative. This is a critical pillar of the company's enterprise-wide social responsibility platform, which also focuses on community investment and environmental sustainability as key elements.

"We revamped our algorithms and now have a reliability quotient of .92," notes Luke Visconti, founder and CEO of DiversityInc. "DiversityInc Top 50 Companies have a decisive advantage because they treat people more fairly than other companies. Everybody, including white men, are far better off working for them because there is more opportunity at better run companies. Top 50 companies also deliver a greater-than-average return for shareholders."

For additional information about the company's inclusion initiative, and to learn more about its efforts in inclusion and corporate social responsibility, please visit: www.mgmresorts.com/csr.

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 30 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company recently acquired the operations of Empire City Casino in New York and Hard Rock Rocksino in Ohio, which was rebranded as MGM Northfield Park. In 2018, MGM Resorts opened MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, MGM COTAI in Macau, and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. The 83,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

SOURCE MGM Resorts International

Related Links

http://mgmresorts.com

