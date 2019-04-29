MGM Resorts International Reports First Quarter Financial And Operating Results

LAS VEGAS, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

First Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated Results

Consolidated net revenues increased 13% compared to the prior year quarter to $3.2 billion ;

; Consolidated operating income increased 3% compared to the prior year quarter to $370 million ;

; Net income attributable to MGM Resorts of $31 million , compared to net income attributable to MGM Resorts of $223 million in the prior year quarter;

, compared to net income attributable to MGM Resorts of in the prior year quarter; Diluted earnings per share of $0.05 in the current quarter compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.38 in the prior year quarter;

The current quarter included non-cash income tax charges totaling $0.07 per share on a diluted basis resulting from remeasurement of Macau deferred taxes due to the extension of our sub-concession agreement in Macau, the recording of deferred state taxes resulting from the Empire City Casino transaction and adjustments to our foreign tax credit valuation allowance. The prior year quarter included non-cash income tax benefits totaling $0.17 per share on a diluted basis due to a measurement period adjustment for U.S. Tax Reform and the reversal of Macau shareholder dividend tax accruals; and

per share on a diluted basis resulting from remeasurement of deferred taxes due to the extension of our sub-concession agreement in , the recording of deferred state taxes resulting from the Empire City Casino transaction and adjustments to our foreign tax credit valuation allowance. The prior year quarter included non-cash income tax benefits totaling per share on a diluted basis due to a measurement period adjustment for U.S. Tax Reform and the reversal of shareholder dividend tax accruals; and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 5% to $740 million in the current quarter compared to $701 million in the prior year quarter.

"The first quarter came in slightly better than our expectations with consolidated net revenues up by 13% and Adjusted EBITDA up 5%," said Jim Murren, Chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts International. "Our Las Vegas resorts experienced broad and diversified customer demand. Our non-gaming revenues grew by 4%. We had healthy gaming business outside of baccarat, but previously flagged factors such as a very strong baccarat business in the prior year period and a low win rate in the current period led to flat revenues and a 10% decrease in Adjusted Property EBITDA year over year. Our Regional properties performed exceptionally well with 24% growth in Adjusted Property EBITDA, or 9% on a same store basis. MGM Grand Detroit, MGM National Harbor and our Mississippi properties had strong quarters. MGM Cotai continued to ramp and contributed to the 26% growth in Adjusted Property EBITDA at MGM China. During the quarter, we were very pleased to receive the extension to our Macau sub-concession to June 2022. We remain deeply committed to Macau's continued evolution into an international leisure and tourism destination."

Mr. Murren continued, "We remain focused on achieving our 2020 targets of $3.6 billion to $3.9 billion in consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and significant growth in free cash flow. Our strategy to achieve these goals includes the continued ramping up of MGM Cotai, Park MGM and MGM Springfield, and the implementation of the MGM 2020 Plan. MGM 2020 is a company-wide initiative aimed at leveraging a more centralized organization to maximize profitability and lay the groundwork for the Company's digital transformation to drive revenue growth. We are creating a streamlined, nimble organization that empowers leaders to make faster decisions. We are excited about our targeted growth opportunities in Japan, sports betting and interactive initiatives. At the same time, we are maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and creating long term value for shareholders."

Las Vegas Strip Resorts

Net revenues of $1.4 billion in both the current and the prior year quarters; and

in both the current and the prior year quarters; and Adjusted Property EBITDA of $404 million , a 10% decrease compared to $449 million in the prior year quarter, due primarily to a decrease in casino revenue, and Adjusted Property EBITDA margin of 28.3%, a 311 basis point decrease compared to the prior year quarter.

Regional Operations

Net revenues increased 21% to $804 million including $78 million in contributions from the opening of MGM Springfield on August 24, 2018 and $37 million in contributions from the acquisition of Empire City Casino on January 29, 2019 ; and

including in contributions from the opening of MGM Springfield on and in contributions from the acquisition of Empire City Casino on ; and Adjusted Property EBITDA of $207 million , a 24% increase compared the prior year quarter and Adjusted Property EBITDA margin of 25.7% in the current quarter, a 61 basis point increase compared to the prior year quarter.

MGM China

Net revenues increased 23% to $734 million including $301 million from a full quarter of operations at MGM Cotai compared to $85 million in the prior year quarter as the property opened on February 13, 2018 ; and

including from a full quarter of operations at MGM Cotai compared to in the prior year quarter as the property opened on ; and Adjusted Property EBITDA of $191 million , a 26% increase compared to the prior year quarter, reflecting a full quarter of operations and the addition of 25 new-to-market tables on January 1, 2019 at MGM Cotai.

"MGM 2020 is our key focus. We have developed a comprehensive roadmap and we expect to deliver on our 2020 plans and operating model transformation. This re-investment into our business is expected to result in Adjusted EBITDA uplift of $300 million in 2021, compared to when we launched the plan, with phase 1 of $200 million in 2020 and phase 2 of $100 million in 2021. We are making good progress," said Corey Sanders, Chief Financial Officer of MGM Resorts. "We also continue to be focused on fortifying our balance sheet. Earlier this month, we raised $1 billion of senior notes at very attractive rates and used the proceeds to address our near-term maturities. We remain confident in our goal to get our consolidated net leverage to 3-4x by year end 2020."

Certain Items Affecting First Quarter Results

The following table lists certain other items that affect the comparability of the current and prior year quarterly results (approximate EPS impact shown, net of tax, per share; negative amounts represent charges to income):

Three Months Ended March 31,

2019



2018

Preopening and start-up expenses

$ —



$ (0.07)

Property transactions, net



(0.01)





(0.01)

Non-operating items from unconsolidated affiliates:















Change in fair value of CityCenter swaps



(0.01)





—



Las Vegas Strip Resorts

Casino revenue for the first quarter of 2019 decreased 13% compared to the prior year quarter at the Company's Las Vegas Strip Resorts, due primarily to a 17% decrease in table games win.

The following table shows key gaming statistics for the Company's Las Vegas Strip Resorts:

Three Months Ended March 31,

2019



2018

%

change





(Dollars in millions)







Table Games Drop

$ 968



$ 1,040



(7) % Table Games Win %



23.0 %



25.9 %





Slots Handle

$ 3,051



$ 2,985



2 % Slots Hold %



9.1 %



8.8 %







Rooms revenue increased 5% compared to the prior year quarter at the Company's Las Vegas Strip Resorts. Las Vegas Strip Resorts REVPAR(2) increased 3.7% compared to the prior year quarter.

The following table shows key hotel statistics for the Company's Las Vegas Strip Resorts:

Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 % change Occupancy %

90%

89%

Average Daily Rate (ADR)

$173

$168 3.5% Revenue per Available Room (REVPAR)

$155

$150 3.7%

Food and beverage revenue increased 8% at the Company's Las Vegas Strip Resorts compared to the prior year quarter due primarily to the opening of new outlets at Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas.

Regional Operations

Casino revenue increased 23% compared to the prior year quarter at the Company's Regional Operations, due primarily to the opening of MGM Springfield, the acquisition of Empire City Casino, and an increase in slots win at MGM National Harbor.

The following table shows key gaming statistics for the Company's Regional Operations:

Three Months Ended March 31,

2019



2018

%

change





(Dollars in millions)







Table Games Drop

$ 1,013



$ 923



10 % Table Games Win %



19.5 %



19.6 %





Slots Handle

$ 5,627



$ 4,913



15 % Slots Hold %



9.2 %



9.1 %







Food and beverage revenue increased 24% at the Company's Regional Operations due primarily to the opening of MGM Springfield and the acquisition of Empire City Casino.

MGM China

On March 6, 2019, as part of its regular dividend policy, the Board of Directors of MGM China Holdings Limited ("MGM China") announced it will recommend a final dividend for 2018 of $16 million to MGM China shareholders subject to approval at the upcoming MGM China 2019 annual shareholders meeting, bringing the total 2018 dividend to $47 million including the interim dividend paid in September of 2018. If approved, MGM Resorts will receive $9 million, representing its 56% share of the dividend.

Key first quarter results for MGM China include:

Net revenues of $734 million , a 23% increase compared to the prior year quarter. The current quarter benefited from a full quarter of operations following the opening of MGM Cotai on February 13, 2018 and the addition of 25 new-to-market tables on January 1, 2019 at MGM Cotai, which contributed $301 million of net revenues;

, a 23% increase compared to the prior year quarter. The current quarter benefited from a full quarter of operations following the opening of MGM Cotai on and the addition of 25 new-to-market tables on at MGM Cotai, which contributed of net revenues; Main floor table games win increased 35% compared to the prior year quarter due to a full quarter of operations at MGM Cotai, the addition of new tables discussed above, and a 310 basis point increase in win percentage;

VIP table games win increased 2% compared to the prior year quarter due to the opening of VIP junket rooms in the second half of 2018 at MGM Cotai;

Adjusted Property EBITDA increased 26% to $191 million compared to $152 million in the prior year quarter. The current quarter included $13 million of license fee expense compared to $10 million in the prior year quarter; and

compared to in the prior year quarter. The current quarter included of license fee expense compared to in the prior year quarter; and Adjusted Property EBITDA margin was 26.0% in the current quarter compared to 25.5% in the prior year quarter, increasing primarily as a result of the continued ramp up of operations at MGM Cotai.

The following table shows key gaming statistics for MGM China:

Three Months Ended March 31,

2019



2018

%

change





(Dollars in millions)







VIP Table Games Turnover

$ 10,011



$ 9,903



1 % VIP Table Games Win %



3.4 %



3.4 %





Main Floor Table Games Drop

$ 1,993



$ 1,719



16 % Main Floor Table Games Win %



22.3 %



19.2 %







Corporate Expense

Corporate expense, including normal share-based compensation for corporate employees, was $129 million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of $30 million compared to the prior year quarter. The current quarter included $20 million in Empire City Casino acquisition costs, primarily related to transfer taxes and advisory fees, $12 million in costs incurred to implement the MGM 2020 Plan, and $3 million in finance modernization initiative costs.

Unconsolidated Affiliates

The following table summarizes information related to the Company's share of income from unconsolidated affiliates:

Three Months Ended March 31,

2019



2018





(In thousands)

CityCenter

$ 34,849



$ 27,992

Other



3,900





3,774





$ 38,749



$ 31,766



In March 2019, the Board of Directors of CityCenter Holdings, LLC ("CityCenter") approved a $180 million dividend consisting of a $116 million special dividend and a $64 million dividend as part of CityCenter's annual dividend policy. MGM Resorts received $32 million in March 2019 and received the remaining $58 million of its 50% share of the total dividend in April 2019.

Key first quarter results for CityCenter include the following (see schedule accompanying this release for further detail on CityCenter's first quarter results):

Net revenues were $344 million , a 13% increase compared to the prior year quarter, due to an increase in casino, rooms and food and beverage revenues;

, a 13% increase compared to the prior year quarter, due to an increase in casino, rooms and food and beverage revenues; Casino revenues at Aria increased 27% compared to the prior year quarter, due primarily to a 24% increase in table games win resulting from an increase in table games hold percentage to 26.3% in the current quarter compared to 20.8% in the prior year quarter;

REVPAR at Aria increased 6% compared to the prior year quarter to $259 ;

; REVPAR at Vdara increased 1% compared to the prior year quarter to $202 ; and

; and Adjusted EBITDA from resort operations was $116 million , a 25% increase compared to the prior year quarter.

MGM Growth Properties

During the first quarter of 2019, the Company made rent payments to MGM Growth Properties Operating Partnership LP ("MGP Operating Partnership") in the amount of $205 million and received distributions of $87 million from the MGP Operating Partnership. In March 2019, the Board of Directors of MGM Growth Properties LLC ("MGP") approved a quarterly dividend of $0.465 per Class A share (an increase of approximately 4% based on a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis) totaling $42 million, which was paid on April 15, 2019 to holders of record on March 29, 2019. The Company concurrently received a $97 million distribution attributable to its ownership of MGP Operating Partnership units.

In the current quarter, the Company recorded within Management and other operations $68 million in net revenues and $23 million in Adjusted Property EBITDA related to MGP's Northfield casino.

In April 2019, MGP and MGM Resorts completed the previously announced transaction whereby MGM Resorts acquired the operating assets of the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park from MGP and leased the real property from MGP. MGM Resorts officially rebranded the property as MGM Northfield Park.

MGM Resorts Dividend

On April 29, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share totaling approximately $70 million. The dividend will be payable on June 14, 2019 to holders of record on June 10, 2019.

Financial Position

The Company's cash balance at March 31, 2019 was $1.2 billion, which included $432 million at MGM China and $74 million at the MGP Operating Partnership. At March 31, 2019, the Company had $14.9 billion of principal amount of indebtedness outstanding, including $1.1 billion outstanding under its $2.3 billion senior secured credit facility, $2.3 billion outstanding under the $3.6 billion MGP Operating Partnership senior secured credit facility and $2.3 billion outstanding under the $2.7 billion MGM China credit facility.

In April 2019, the Company completed the issuance of $1.0 billion of 5.5% senior notes due 2027. The Company used the net proceeds from the offering to fund the purchase of $639 million in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.75% senior notes due 2020 and $233 million in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5.25% senior notes due 2020 through the Company's previously announced cash tender offers.

Conference Call Details

MGM Resorts will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today which will include a brief discussion of the results followed by a question and answer period. The call will be accessible via the Internet through http://investors.mgmresorts.com/investors/events-and-presentations/ or by calling 1-888-317-6003 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-6061 for international callers. The conference call access code is 9675047. A replay of the call will be available through Monday, May 6, 2019. The replay may be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088. The replay access code is 10130230. The call will be archived at http://investors.mgmresorts.com. In addition, MGM Resorts will post supplemental slides today on its website at http://investors.mgmresorts.com for reference during the earnings call.

1 "Adjusted EBITDA" is earnings before interest and other non-operating income (expense), taxes, depreciation and amortization, preopening and start-up expenses, restructuring costs (which represents costs related to severance, accelerated stock compensation expense, and consulting fees directly related to the operating model component of the MGM 2020 Plan), and property transactions, net. Management utilizes "Adjusted Property EBITDA" as the primary profit measures for its reportable segments and underlying operating segments. Adjusted Property EBITDA is a measure defined as Adjusted EBITDA before corporate expense and stock compensation expense, which are not allocated to each operating segment, and before rent expense related to the master lease with MGM Growth Properties that eliminates in consolidation. "Adjusted Property EBITDA margin" is Adjusted Property EBITDA divided by related segment net revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA information is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure to reported GAAP measures because management believes these measures are 1) widely used measures of operating performance in the gaming industry, and 2) a principal basis for valuation of gaming companies. Management believes that while items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Property EBITDA, and Adjusted Property EBITDA margin may be recurring in nature and should not be disregarded in evaluation of the Company's earnings performance, it is useful to exclude such items when analyzing current results and trends compared to other periods because these items can vary significantly depending on specific underlying transactions or events that may not be comparable between the periods being presented. Also, management believes excluded items may not relate specifically to current operating trends or be indicative of future results. For example, preopening and start-up expenses will be significantly different in periods when the Company is developing and constructing a major expansion project and will depend on where the current period lies within the development cycle, as well as the size and scope of the project(s). Property transactions, net includes normal recurring disposals, gains and losses on sales of assets related to specific assets within the Company's resorts, but also includes gains or losses on sales of an entire operating resort or a group of resorts and impairment charges on entire asset groups or investments in unconsolidated affiliates, which may not be comparable period over period. In addition, capital allocation, tax planning, financing and stock compensation awards are all managed at the corporate level. Therefore, management uses Adjusted Property EBITDA as the primary measure of the Company's operating resorts' performance.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Property EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA margin should not be construed as alternatives to operating income or net income, as indicators of the Company's performance; or as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities, as measures of liquidity; or as any other measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. The Company has significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, interest payments, taxes and debt principal repayments, which are not reflected in Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Property EBITDA, or Adjusted Property EBITDA margin. Also, other companies in the gaming and hospitality industries that report Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Property EBITDA, or Adjusted Property EBITDA margin information may calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Property EBITDA, or Adjusted Property EBITDA margin in a different manner.

A reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA is included in the financial schedules in this release. This presentation also includes references to target financial measures and achievement goals (including targeted Adjusted EBITDA and targeted net leverage), which are not presented as forecasts or projections of expected future performance.

The Company does not provide reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Property EBITDA, or Adjusted Property EBITDA margin to net income on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to forecast the amount or significance of certain items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts. These items include gains or losses on sale or consolidation transactions, accelerated depreciation, impairment charges, gains or losses on retirement of debt and variations in effective tax rate, which are difficult to predict and estimate and are primarily dependent on future events, but which are excluded from the Company's calculations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Property EBITDA, and Adjusted Property EBITDA margin.

2 REVPAR is hotel revenue per available room.

About MGM Resorts International

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's expectations regarding future results and the Company's financial outlook, the Company's ability to generate free cash flow growth and further de-lever, and the Company's ability to deliver on its 2020 targets and goals (including its Adjusted EBITDA targets). These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which the Company operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended





March 31,

March 31,





2019

2018 Revenues:













Casino

$ 1,626,346

$ 1,394,316

Rooms



574,215



539,480

Food and beverage



520,221



455,411

Entertainment, retail and other



344,374



329,750

Reimbursed costs



111,755



103,280







3,176,911



2,822,237 Expenses:













Casino



902,757



762,649

Rooms



203,994



189,058

Food and beverage



400,239



353,389

Entertainment, retail and other



243,630



226,834

Reimbursed costs



111,755



103,280

General and administrative



525,112



417,890

Corporate expense



129,436



99,509

Preopening and start-up expenses



3,287



66,917

Property transactions, net



8,776



5,898

Depreciation and amortization



316,414



268,822







2,845,400



2,494,246















Income from unconsolidated affiliates



38,749



31,766















Operating income



370,260



359,757















Non-operating income (expense):













Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized



(216,120)



(167,909)

Non-operating items from unconsolidated affiliates



(18,165)



(9,010)

Other, net



1,693



(1,916)







(232,592)



(178,835)















Income before income taxes



137,668



180,922

Benefit (provision) for income taxes



(71,511)



85,379















Net income



66,157



266,301

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



(34,860)



(42,857) Net income attributable to MGM Resorts International

$ 31,297

$ 223,444















Earnings per share:













Basic

$ 0.05

$ 0.39

Diluted

$ 0.05

$ 0.38















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic



534,219



564,832

Diluted



537,506



571,970

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)









March 31,

December 31,







2019

2018

















ASSETS Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,223,404

$ 1,526,762

Accounts receivable, net



602,602



657,206

Inventories



111,302



110,831

Income tax receivable



18,536



28,431

Prepaid expenses and other



251,291



203,548



Total current assets



2,207,135



2,526,778

















Property and equipment, net



21,196,438



20,729,888

















Other assets:













Investments in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates



730,996



732,867

Goodwill





2,001,646



1,821,392

Other intangible assets, net



4,046,756



3,944,463

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



641,912



-

Other long-term assets, net



322,038



455,318



Total other assets



7,743,348



6,954,040







$ 31,146,921

$ 30,210,706



































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 336,586

$ 302,578

Construction payable



249,289



311,793

Current portion of long-term debt



2,548



43,411

Accrued interest on long-term debt



137,309



140,046

Other accrued liabilities



2,086,946



2,151,054



Total current liabilities



2,812,678



2,948,882

















Deferred income taxes, net



1,566,931



1,342,538 Long-term debt, net



14,730,829



15,088,005 Other long-term obligations



208,329



259,240 Operating lease liabilities



510,951



- Redeemable noncontrolling interest



99,338



102,250 Stockholders' equity:













Common stock, $.01 par value: authorized 1,000,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 537,156,480 and 527,479,528 shares



5,372



5,275

Capital in excess of par value



4,420,463



4,092,085

Retained earnings



2,384,977



2,423,479

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(24,608)



(8,556)



Total MGM Resorts International stockholders' equity



6,786,204



6,512,283

Noncontrolling interests



4,431,661



3,957,508



Total stockholders' equity



11,217,865



10,469,791







$ 31,146,921

$ 30,210,706

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - NET REVENUES (In thousands) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended



March 31,

March 31,



2019

2018 Bellagio

$ 338,126

$ 360,788 MGM Grand Las Vegas



284,748



293,806 Mandalay Bay



225,573



244,565 The Mirage



155,987



145,659 Luxor



94,214



96,751 New York-New York



95,178



96,114 Excalibur



80,875



79,422 Park MGM



94,197



56,257 Circus Circus Las Vegas



59,290



58,742 Las Vegas Strip Resorts



1,428,188



1,432,104 MGM Grand Detroit



154,239



147,535 Beau Rivage



102,792



96,695 Gold Strike Tunica



48,213



41,647 Borgata



184,629



192,441 MGM National Harbor



199,626



188,250 MGM Springfield



77,877



- Empire City Casino (1)



36,569



- Regional Operations



803,945



666,568 MGM Macau



433,386



510,870 MGM Cotai



300,818



84,991 MGM China



734,204



595,861 Management and other operations



210,574



127,704



$ 3,176,911

$ 2,822,237













(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2019, represents net revenues of Empire City Casino for the period January 29-March 31 only.













MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - HOTEL STATISTICS - LAS VEGAS STRIP RESORTS (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended



March 31,

March 31,



2019

2018 Bellagio











Occupancy %



93.6%



93.5% Average daily rate (ADR)



$294



$286 Revenue per available room (REVPAR)



$276



$268













MGM Grand Las Vegas











Occupancy %



89.8%



91.3% ADR



$195



$188 REVPAR



$175



$172













Mandalay Bay











Occupancy %



90.9%



85.1% ADR



$211



$219 REVPAR



$192



$186













The Mirage











Occupancy %



91.3%



90.5% ADR



$193



$181 REVPAR



$177



$164













Luxor











Occupancy %



93.3%



93.7% ADR



$121



$120 REVPAR



$113



$112













New York-New York











Occupancy %



92.8%



96.3% ADR



$161



$154 REVPAR



$149



$149













Excalibur











Occupancy %



89.4%



90.6% ADR



$106



$103 REVPAR



$95



$93













Park MGM











Occupancy %



86.2%



87.5% ADR



$156



$132 REVPAR



$135



$116













Circus Circus Las Vegas











Occupancy %



78.7%



78.7% ADR



$92



$86 REVPAR



$72



$67

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended





March 31,

March 31,





2019

2018 Net income attributable to MGM Resorts International

$ 31,297

$ 223,444 Plus: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



34,860



42,857 Net income



66,157



266,301 (Benefit) provision for income taxes



71,511



(85,379) Income before income taxes



137,668



180,922















Non-operating (income) expense:











Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized



216,120



167,909 Other, net



16,472



10,926







232,592



178,835















Operating income



370,260



359,757 Preopening and start-up expenses



3,287



66,917 Property transactions, net



8,776



5,898 Depreciation and amortization



316,414



268,822 Restructuring



41,098



- Adjusted EBITDA

$ 739,835

$ 701,394

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDA and ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended





March 31,

March 31,





2019

2018

Bellagio

$ 116,783

$ 140,397

MGM Grand Las Vegas



70,674



90,081

Mandalay Bay



55,721



68,783

The Mirage



40,215



32,849

Luxor



29,395



28,989

New York-New York



37,194



36,911

Excalibur



27,031



27,050

Park MGM



13,976



9,203

Circus Circus Las Vegas



12,538



14,891

Las Vegas Strip Resorts



403,527



449,154

MGM Grand Detroit



49,351



46,391

Beau Rivage



27,058



23,075

Gold Strike Tunica



17,126



12,409

Borgata



38,837



43,232

MGM National Harbor



50,389



42,106

MGM Springfield



9,386



-

Empire City Casino (1)



14,427



-

Regional Operations



206,574



167,213

MGM Macau



129,068



145,835

MGM Cotai



61,722



5,916

MGM China



190,790



151,751

Unconsolidated resorts (2)



40,482



31,766

Management and other operations



30,131



7,845

Stock compensation



(16,295)



(15,617)

Corporate



(115,374)



(90,718)





$ 739,835

$ 701,394





















(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2019, represents Adjusted Property EBITDA of Empire City Casino for the period January 29-March 31 only.



(2) Represents the Company's share of operating income (loss), adjusted for the effect of certain basis differences.