MGM Resorts International Reports Third Quarter Financial And Operating Results

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

"The third quarter offered signs of stability and recovery driven by strength at our U.S. Regional Operations. We saw sequential improvement in all our markets and several of our regional properties delivered quarterly Adjusted Property EBITDAR records," said Bill Hornbuckle, CEO of MGM Resorts International. "We remain focused on responding to the pandemic with effective health and safety protocols. We have modified our operating model to adapt to the current environment and we are executing on our long-term growth initiatives, particularly in U.S. sports betting and iGaming, where BetMGM has gained significant momentum."

"Our domestic liquidity, excluding MGP and MGM China, remained substantial at $4.5 billion as the Company worked diligently to significantly reduce our cash outflows during the third quarter," said Corey Sanders, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of MGM Resorts. "In October, we opportunistically issued an additional $750 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes at an attractive rate to further fortify our financial position."

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated Results

Consolidated net revenues decreased 66% compared to the prior year quarter to $1.1 billion , primarily driven by a partial quarter of operations at certain of the Company's domestic properties and restrictions related to the pandemic as further discussed below;

, primarily driven by a partial quarter of operations at certain of the Company's domestic properties and restrictions related to the pandemic as further discussed below; Consolidated operating loss was $495 million compared to consolidated operating income of $238 million in the prior year quarter;

compared to consolidated operating income of in the prior year quarter; Net loss attributable to MGM Resorts of $535 million compared to net loss attributable to MGM Resorts of $37 million in the prior year quarter;

compared to net loss attributable to MGM Resorts of in the prior year quarter; Diluted loss per share of $1.08 in the current quarter compared to diluted loss per share of $0.08 in the prior year quarter;

in the current quarter compared to diluted loss per share of in the prior year quarter; Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS") (1) was a loss per share of $1.08 in the current quarter compared to Adjusted EPS of $0.31 in the prior year quarter; and

was a loss per share of in the current quarter compared to Adjusted EPS of in the prior year quarter; and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR(2) loss of $49 million in the current quarter.

Financial Position & Liquidity

Cash and cash equivalents balance as of September 30, 2020 was $4.6 billion , which included $655 million at the MGP Operating Partnership and $396 million at MGM China;

was , which included at the MGP Operating Partnership and at MGM China; Total liquidity at September 30, 2020 was $7.8 billion , which included $1.9 billion at the MGP Operating Partnership and $1.4 billion at MGM China, which was comprised of cash and cash equivalents and capacity under the revolving credit facilities at the Company, MGP Operating Partnership and MGM China;

was , which included at the MGP Operating Partnership and at MGM China, which was comprised of cash and cash equivalents and capacity under the revolving credit facilities at the Company, MGP Operating Partnership and MGM China; At September 30, 2020 , principal amount of indebtedness outstanding was $11.5 billion , including $3.6 billion outstanding at the MGP Operating Partnership and $2.7 billion outstanding at MGM China; and

, principal amount of indebtedness outstanding was , including outstanding at the MGP Operating Partnership and outstanding at MGM China; and MGM Resorts has $700 million remaining under its agreement with MGP to purchase up to $1.4 billion of the MGP Operating Partnership units owned by MGM Resorts for cash through February 2022 .

Las Vegas Strip Resorts

Net revenues decreased 68% compared to the prior year quarter to $481 million as a result of operational restrictions related to the pandemic and a partial quarter of operations at The Mirage and Park MGM;

as a result of operational restrictions related to the pandemic and a partial quarter of operations at The Mirage and Park MGM; Table Games Hold Adjusted Las Vegas Strip Resorts Net Revenues (3) decreased 67% compared to the prior year quarter to $489 million ;

decreased 67% compared to the prior year quarter to ; Adjusted Property EBITDAR decreased 97% to $15 million compared to $441 million in the prior year quarter; and

compared to in the prior year quarter; and Table Games Hold Adjusted Las Vegas Strip Resorts Adjusted Property EBITDAR(2) decreased 95% to $21 million compared to $438 million in the prior year quarter.

Regional Operations

Net revenues decreased 40% compared to the prior year quarter to $557 million as a result of a partial quarter of operations at certain of the Company's Regional Operations properties and a decrease in non-gaming revenues as a result of operational restrictions related to the pandemic;

as a result of a partial quarter of operations at certain of the Company's Regional Operations properties and a decrease in non-gaming revenues as a result of operational restrictions related to the pandemic; Adjusted Property EBITDAR decreased 46% to $146 million compared to $269 million the prior year quarter;

compared to the prior year quarter; Adjusted Property EBITDAR margin of 26.2% in the current quarter, a 261 basis point decrease compared to the prior year quarter; and

The following provides a comparison of the Company's Regional Operations properties with operations during the entirety of the current and prior year quarters, which included Gold Strike, Beau Rivage, MGM Northfield Park, and MGM National Harbor:

Net revenues decreased 15% compared to the prior year quarter, due primarily to a decrease in non-gaming revenues;



Adjusted Property EBITDAR increased 7% compared to the prior year quarter; and



Adjusted Property EBITDAR margin increased 768 basis points compared to the prior year quarter.

MGM China

Net revenues decreased 94% compared to the prior year quarter to $47 million ;

; VIP Table Games Hold Adjusted MGM China Net Revenues (3) decreased 92% compared to the prior year quarter to $54 million ;

decreased 92% compared to the prior year quarter to ; Adjusted Property EBITDAR loss of $96 million compared to Adjusted Property EBITDAR of $184 million in the prior year quarter; and

compared to Adjusted Property EBITDAR of in the prior year quarter; and VIP Table Games Hold Adjusted MGM China Adjusted Property EBITDAR(2) loss of $93 million compared to VIP Table Games Hold Adjusted MGM China Adjusted Property EBITDAR of $170 million in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

The following table reconciles diluted earnings (loss) per share ("EPS") to Adjusted EPS (approximate EPS impact shown, per share; positive adjustments represent charges to income):

Three Months Ended September 30,

2020





2019

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (1.08)





$ (0.08)

Property transactions, net



0.01







0.48

Non-operating expense:

















Foreign currency gain on MGM China senior notes



—







0.01

Change in fair value of MGP swaps



(0.01)







—

Items from unconsolidated affiliates:

















CityCenter property transactions, net



—







(0.01)

Change in fair value of CityCenter swaps



—







0.01

Income tax impact on net income adjustments)(1)



—







(0.10)

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (1.08)





$ 0.31







(1) The income tax impact includes current and deferred income tax expense based upon the nature of the adjustment and the jurisdiction in which it occurs.

Las Vegas Strip Resorts

Casino revenue for the third quarter of 2020 decreased 44% compared to the prior year quarter at the Company's Las Vegas Strip Resorts, due primarily to a partial quarter of operations at The Mirage and Park MGM, and operational restrictions related to the pandemic.

The following table shows key gaming statistics for the Company's Las Vegas Strip Resorts:

Three Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019 % change



(Dollars in millions)

Table Games Drop

$498

$842 (41)% Table Games Win %

21.6%

24.2%

Slots Handle

$1,944

$3,280 (41)% Slots Hold %

9.4%

9.4%



Rooms revenue decreased 71% compared to the prior year quarter at the Company's Las Vegas Strip Resorts due primarily to the decrease in occupancy as a result of operational restrictions related to the pandemic.

The following table shows key hotel statistics for the Company's Las Vegas Strip Resorts:

Three Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019 % change Occupancy %

44%

92%

Average Daily Rate (ADR)

$139

$164 (15.2)% Revenue per Available Room (REVPAR)(1) (4)

$61

$152 (59.6)%





(1) Rooms that were out of service during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 as a result of property closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic were excluded from the available room count when calculating hotel occupancy and REVPAR.

Regional Operations

Casino revenue for the third quarter of 2020 decreased 30% compared to the prior year quarter at the Company's Regional Operations due primarily to a partial quarter of operations at MGM Springfield, Borgata, MGM Grand Detroit and Empire City.

The following table shows key gaming statistics for the Company's Regional Operations:

Three Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019 % change



(Dollars in millions)

Table Games Drop

$739

$1,122 (34)% Table Games Win %

21.0%

19.6%

Slots Handle

$4,360

$6,666 (35)% Slots Hold %

9.8%

9.4%



MGM China

Key third quarter results for MGM China include:

Net revenues decreased 94% compared to the prior year quarter to $47 million as a result of travel restrictions to Macau as well as other operational restrictions related to the pandemic;

as a result of travel restrictions to as well as other operational restrictions related to the pandemic; Main floor table games win decreased 95% compared to the prior year quarter;

VIP table games win decreased 95% compared to the prior year quarter; and

Adjusted Property EBITDAR loss of $96 million compared to Adjusted Property EBITDAR of $184 million in the prior year quarter. The current quarter included $1 million of license fee expense compared to $13 million in the prior year quarter.

The following table shows key gaming statistics for MGM China:

Three Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019 % change



(Dollars in millions)

VIP Table Games Turnover

$929

$8,646 (89)% VIP Table Games Win %

1.9%

3.7%

Main Floor Table Games Drop

$143

$2,117 (93)% Main Floor Table Games Win %

17.3%

23.6%



Corporate Expense

Corporate expense, including share-based compensation for corporate employees, was $70 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $109 million in the prior year quarter. The current quarter included $2 million in corporate initiatives costs compared to $15 million in costs in the prior year quarter to implement the MGM 2020 Plan, Real Estate Committee costs, and finance modernization costs.

Unconsolidated Affiliates

The following table summarizes information related to the Company's share of income (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates:

Three Months Ended September 30,

2020



2019





(In thousands)

CityCenter

$ (6,041)



$ 39,317

MGP BREIT Venture



38,976





—

Other



(12,300)





(3,103)





$ 20,635



$ 36,214



For the three months ended September 30, 2020, CityCenter's net loss was $45 million and Adjusted EBITDA(5) was $25 million compared to net income of $33 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $109 million, in the prior year quarter, primarily as a result of the operational restrictions related to the pandemic.

MGM Growth Properties

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company made rent payments to MGM Growth Properties Operating Partnership LP ("MGP Operating Partnership") in the amount of $207 million and received distributions of $84 million from the MGP Operating Partnership. In September 2020, the Board of Directors of MGM Growth Properties LLC ("MGP") approved a quarterly dividend of $0.4875 per Class A share (which represents a dividend of $1.95 per share on an annualized basis) totaling $64 million, which was paid on October 15, 2020 to holders of record on September 30, 2020. The Company concurrently received an $84 million distribution attributable to its ownership of MGP Operating Partnership units.

MGM Resorts Dividend

To preserve liquidity in light of the impact of COVID-19 on its business operations, the Company has temporarily reduced its dividend to an annual dividend of $0.01 per share. On October 29, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.0025 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2020 to holders of record on December 10, 2020.

1. "Adjusted EPS" is diluted earnings or loss per share adjusted to exclude preopening and start-up expenses, property transactions, net, gain on REIT transactions, net, CEO transition expense, October 1 litigation settlement, restructuring costs (which represents costs related to severance, accelerated stock compensation expense, and consulting fees directly related to the operating model component of the MGM 2020 Plan), gain or loss on retirement of long-term debt, foreign currency gain or loss related to MGM China's U.S. dollar-denominated debt, and the Company's share of mark-to-market adjustments related to CityCenter's interest rate swaps recorded within non-operating items from unconsolidated affiliates.

Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure and is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure to reported GAAP measures because management believes this measure is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's continuing operations to assist investors in reviewing the Company's operating performance over time. Management believes that while certain items excluded from Adjusted EPS may be recurring in nature and should not be disregarded in evaluating the Company's earnings performance, it is useful to exclude such items when comparing current performance to prior periods because these items can vary significantly depending on specific underlying transactions or events. Also, management believes certain excluded items, such as restructuring costs and items further discussed in footnote 2 below, may not relate specifically to current operating trends or be indicative of future results. Adjusted EPS should not be construed as an alternative to GAAP earnings per share as an indicator of the Company's performance. In addition, Adjusted EPS may not be defined in the same manner by all companies and, as a result, may not be comparable to similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. A reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to diluted earnings per share can be found under "Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" included in this release.

2. "Adjusted EBITDAR" is earnings before interest and other non-operating income (expense), taxes, depreciation and amortization, preopening and start-up expenses, gain on REIT transactions, net, CEO transition expense, October 1 litigation settlement, restructuring costs (which represents costs related to severance, accelerated stock compensation expense, and consulting fees directly related to the operating model component of the MGM 2020 Plan), rent expense associated with triple net operating and ground leases, income from unconsolidated affiliates related to investments in real estate ventures, and property transactions, net.

"Adjusted Property EBITDAR" is the Company's reportable segment GAAP measure, which management utilizes as the primary profit measure for its reportable segments and underlying operating segments. Adjusted Property EBITDAR is a measure defined as earnings before interest and other non-operating income (expense), taxes, depreciation and amortization, preopening and start-up expenses, gain on REIT transactions, net, restructuring costs (which represents costs related to severance, accelerated stock compensation expense, and consulting fees directly related to the operating model component of the MGM 2020 Plan), rent expense associated with triple net operating and ground leases, income from unconsolidated affiliates related to investments in real estate ventures, property transactions, net, and also excludes corporate expense and stock compensation expense, which are not allocated to each operating segment, and rent expense related to the master lease with MGM Growth Properties that eliminates in consolidation. The Company manages capital allocation, tax planning, stock compensation, and financing decisions at the corporate level. "Adjusted Property EBITDAR margin" is Adjusted Property EBITDAR divided by related segment net revenues.

"Table Games Hold Adjusted Las Vegas Strip Resorts Adjusted Property EBITDAR" and "VIP Table Games Hold Adjusted MGM China Adjusted Property EBITDAR" are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures, that, in addition to the reasons described above for the presentation of Adjusted Property EBITDAR, are presented to adjust for the impact of certain variances in table games and VIP table games' win percentages compared to the mid-point of the expected ranges. Table Games Hold Adjusted Las Vegas Strip Resorts Adjusted Property EBITDAR is calculated by applying a win percentage of 30.0% for Baccarat and 21.0% for non-Baccarat games to the respective table games drops for the quarter, which represents the mid-point of the expected ranges of 25.0% to 35.0% for Baccarat and 19.0% to 23.0% for non-Baccarat at the Las Vegas Strip Resorts properties. VIP Table Games Hold Adjusted MGM China Adjusted Property EBITDAR is based on applying a VIP Rolling Chip win percentage of 2.95% to the VIP Rolling Chip volume, which represents the mid-point of the expected normal range of 2.6% to 3.3% for MGM China. Table Games Hold Adjusted Las Vegas Strip Resorts Adjusted Property EBITDAR and VIP Table Games Hold Adjusted MGM China Adjusted Property EBITDAR are also adjusted for the gaming taxes, VIP commissions, bad debt expense, discounts and other incentives that would have been incurred or avoided when applying the win percentages noted above to the respective gaming volumes.

Adjusted EBITDAR information is a valuation metric, should not be used as an operating metric, and is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure to reported GAAP measures because management believes this measure is widely used by analysts, lenders, financial institutions, and investors as a principal basis for the valuation of gaming companies. Management believes that while items excluded from Adjusted EBITDAR may be recurring in nature and should not be disregarded in evaluation of the Company's earnings performance, it is useful to exclude such items when analyzing current results and trends. Also, management believes excluded items may not relate specifically to current trends or be indicative of future results. For example, preopening and start-up expenses will be significantly different in periods when the Company is developing and constructing a major expansion project and will depend on where the current period lies within the development cycle, as well as the size and scope of the project(s). Property transactions, net includes normal recurring disposals, gains and losses on sales of assets related to specific assets within the Company's resorts, but also includes gains or losses on sales of an entire operating resort or a group of resorts and impairment charges on entire asset groups or investments in unconsolidated affiliates, which may not be comparable period over period. In addition, management changed its non-GAAP measure as a result of the Bellagio real estate transaction in the fourth quarter of 2019 to exclude rent expense associated with triple net operating leases and ground leases. Management believes excluding rent expense associated with triple net operating leases and ground leases provides useful information to analysts, lenders, financial institutions, and investors when valuing the Company, as well as comparing the Company's results to other gaming companies, without regard to differences in capital structure and leasing arrangements since the operations of other gaming companies may or may not include triple net operating leases or ground leases. However, as discussed herein, Adjusted EBITDAR should not be viewed as a measure of overall operating performance, considered in isolation, or as an alternative to net income, because this measure is not presented on a GAAP basis and excludes certain expenses, including the rent expense associated with the Company's triple net operating and ground leases, and are provided for the limited purposes discussed herein.

Adjusted EBITDAR, Table Games Hold Adjusted Las Vegas Strip Resorts Adjusted Property EBITDAR and VIP Table Games Hold Adjusted MGM China Adjusted Property EBITDAR should not be construed as alternatives to operating income or net income, as indicators of the Company's performance; or as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities, as measures of liquidity; or as any other measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. The Company has significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, interest payments, taxes, real estate triple net lease and ground lease payments, and debt principal repayments, which are not reflected in Adjusted EBITDAR, Table Games Hold Adjusted Las Vegas Strip Resorts Adjusted Property EBITDAR, or VIP Table Games Hold Adjusted MGM China Adjusted Property EBITDAR. Also, other companies in the gaming and hospitality industries that report Adjusted EBITDAR, Table Games Hold Adjusted Las Vegas Strip Resorts Adjusted Property EBITDAR, or VIP Table Games Hold Adjusted MGM China Adjusted Property EBITDAR information may calculate Adjusted EBITDAR, Table Games Hold Adjusted Las Vegas Strip Resorts Adjusted Property EBITDAR, or VIP Table Games Hold Adjusted MGM China Adjusted Property EBITDAR in a different manner and such differences may be material.

A reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDAR is included in the financial schedules in this release.

3. "Table Games Hold Adjusted Las Vegas Strip Resorts Net Revenues" and "VIP Table Games Hold Adjusted MGM China Net Revenues" are additional supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are presented to adjust Las Vegas Strip Resorts net revenues and MGM China net revenues for the impact of certain variances in table games and VIP table games' win percentages compared to the mid-point of the expected ranges, as described in footnote 2 above. Table Games Hold Adjusted Las Vegas Strip Resorts Net Revenues and VIP Table Games Hold Adjusted MGM China Net Revenues are also adjusted for the VIP commissions, discounts and other incentives that would have been incurred or avoided when applying the win percentages noted in footnote 2 above to the respective gaming volumes. Management believes Table Games Hold Adjusted Las Vegas Strip Resorts Net Revenues and VIP Table Games Hold Adjusted MGM China Net Revenues present consistent measures in providing period-to-period comparisons and are useful measures in assisting investors evaluating the Company's operating performance. Table Games Hold Adjusted Las Vegas Strip Resorts Net Revenues and VIP Table Games Hold Adjusted MGM China Net Revenues should not be construed as alternatives to GAAP net revenues, as indicators of the Company's performance, or as any other measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of GAAP net revenues to Table Games Hold Adjusted Las Vegas Strip Resorts Net Revenues and VIP Table Games Hold Adjusted MGM China Net Revenues are included in the financial schedules in this release.

4. REVPAR is hotel revenue per available room.

5. CityCenter non-GAAP Measure

"Adjusted EBITDA" is earnings before interest and other non-operating income (expense), taxes, depreciation and amortization, preopening and start-up expenses, restructuring costs (which represents costs related to severance, accelerated stock compensation expense, and consulting fees directly related to the operating model component of the MGM 2020 Plan), and property transactions, net. Management utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as the primary profit measure for CityCenter. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure to reported GAAP measures. Management believes that while certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA may be recurring in nature and should not be disregarded in evaluating CityCenter's earnings performance, it is useful to exclude such items when comparing current performance to prior periods because these items can vary significantly depending on specific underlying transactions or events. Also, management believes certain excluded items, such as restructuring costs and items further discussed above, may not relate specifically to current operating trends or be indicative of future results. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as alternatives to operating income or net income, as indicators of CityCenter's performance; or as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities, as a measure of liquidity; or as any other measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA is included in the financial schedules in this release.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings in the United States and Macau, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and Park MGM. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" initiative, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's expectations regarding future results, including the continued impact of COVID-19 on its results of operations and the duration of such impact, expectations regarding the Company's liquidity position, long term cost savings and the performance at re-opened properties, the Company's ability to execute on its strategic plans, including the development of an integrated resort in Japan and positioning BetMGM as a leaders in sports betting and iGaming, dividends it expects to receive from MGM China, the MGP Operating Partnership and CityCenter and its ability to return capital to shareholders (including the timing and amount of any share repurchases or dividends). These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, the effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which the Company operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues:























Casino $ 690,218

$ 1,663,049

$ 1,907,893

$ 4,887,707

Rooms

175,450



595,636



641,024



1,756,354

Food and beverage

126,317



560,200



552,797



1,624,973

Entertainment, retail and other

101,618



387,596



420,132



1,114,708

Reimbursed costs

32,317



107,901



146,700



330,794





1,125,920



3,314,382



3,668,546



9,714,536 Expenses:























Casino

368,310



915,207



1,197,373



2,706,356

Rooms

107,361



211,292



321,221



623,929

Food and beverage

133,937



427,400



533,879



1,254,303

Entertainment, retail and other

87,592



274,850



342,878



788,463

Reimbursed costs

32,317



107,901



146,700



330,794

General and administrative

543,293



494,228



1,591,163



1,543,764

Corporate expense

70,437



108,545



356,823



346,042

Preopening and start-up expenses

11



925



51



5,091

Property transactions, net

4,116



249,858



85,440



264,424

Gain on REIT transactions, net

-



-



(1,491,945)



-

Depreciation and amortization

294,363



322,009



911,859



973,211





1,641,737



3,112,215



3,995,442



8,836,377

























Income from unconsolidated affiliates

20,635



36,214



48,030



101,967

























Operating income (loss)

(495,182)



238,381



(278,866)



980,126

























Non-operating income (expense):























Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(173,808)



(215,503)



(487,701)



(647,452)

Non-operating items from unconsolidated affiliates

(23,604)



(14,669)



(79,986)



(54,311)

Other, net

13,889



(9,381)



(102,054)



(53,964)





(183,523)



(239,553)



(669,741)



(755,727)

























Income (loss) before income taxes

(678,705)



(1,172)



(948,607)



224,399

Benefit (provision) for income taxes

76,734



7,276



84,668



(75,969)

























Net income (loss)

(601,971)



6,104



(863,939)



148,430

Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

67,240



(43,237)



278,820



(110,861) Net income (loss) attributable to MGM Resorts International $ (534,731)

$ (37,133)

$ (585,119)

$ 37,569

























Earnings (loss) per share:























Basic $ (1.08)

$ (0.08)

$ (1.10)

$ 0.06

Diluted $ (1.08)

$ (0.08)

$ (1.10)

$ 0.06

























Weighted average common shares outstanding:























Basic

493,517



518,983



494,126



528,429

Diluted

493,517



518,983



494,126



531,873

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)





































September 30,

December 31,





2020

2019















ASSETS Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,593,872

$ 2,329,604

Accounts receivable, net

328,413



612,717

Inventories

97,316



102,888

Income tax receivable

170,377



27,167

October 1 litigation insurance receivable

751,000



735,000

Prepaid expenses and other

245,303



200,317



Total current assets

6,186,281



4,007,693















Property and equipment, net

14,792,378



18,285,955















Other assets:











Investments in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates

1,473,955



822,366

Goodwill

2,091,769



2,084,564

Other intangible assets, net

3,697,549



3,826,504

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

8,330,530



4,392,481

Other long-term assets, net

432,313



456,793



Total other assets

16,026,116



11,582,708





$ 37,004,775

$ 33,876,356































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:











Accounts payable $ 150,445

$ 235,437

Construction payable

28,827



74,734

Accrued interest on long-term debt

150,729



122,250

October 1 litigation liability

800,000



735,000

Other accrued liabilities

1,636,783



2,024,002



Total current liabilities

2,766,784



3,191,423















Deferred income taxes, net

2,164,231



2,106,506 Long-term debt, net

11,414,730



11,168,904 Other long-term obligations

518,057



363,588 Operating lease liabilities

8,380,341



4,277,970 Redeemable noncontrolling interest

57,970



105,046 Stockholders' equity:











Common stock, $.01 par value: authorized 1,000,000,000 shares,











issued and outstanding 493,306,751 and 503,147,632 shares

4,933



5,031

Capital in excess of par value

3,355,693



3,531,099

Retained earnings

3,539,848



4,201,337

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(39,370)



(10,202)



Total MGM Resorts International stockholders' equity

6,861,104



7,727,265

Noncontrolling interests

4,841,558



4,935,654



Total stockholders' equity

11,702,662



12,662,919





$ 37,004,775

$ 33,876,356

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - NET REVENUES (In thousands) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Las Vegas Strip Resorts $ 481,418

$ 1,507,448

$ 1,766,035

$ 4,401,980 Regional Operations

556,826



935,018



1,371,750



2,649,916 MGM China

46,867



737,755



351,952



2,178,048 Management and other operations

40,809



134,161



178,809



484,592

$ 1,125,920

$ 3,314,382

$ 3,668,546

$ 9,714,536



















































MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR and ADJUSTED EBITDAR (In thousands) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Las Vegas Strip Resorts $ 15,125

$ 441,281

$ 178,277

$ 1,263,271 Regional Operations

145,734



269,125



185,369



741,710 MGM China

(96,446)



183,989



(234,724)



549,603 Unconsolidated resorts (1)

(21,053)



36,192



(58,121)



105,031 Management and other operations

(15,621)



2,642



(38,467)



25,854 Stock compensation

(21,391)



(14,419)



(53,057)



(45,280) Corporate

(55,125)



(97,122)



(225,124)



(306,449)

$ (48,777)







$ (245,847)





























(1) Represents the Company's share of operating income (loss) excluding investments in real estate ventures, adjusted for the effect of certain basis differences.















































MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL TO ADJUSTED EBITDAR (In thousands) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income (loss) attributable to MGM Resorts International $ (534,731)

$ (37,133)

$ (585,119)

$ 37,569 Plus: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(67,240)



43,237



(278,820)



110,861 Net income (loss)

(601,971)



6,104



(863,939)



148,430 (Benefit) provision for income taxes

(76,734)



(7,276)



(84,668)



75,969 Income (loss) before income taxes

(678,705)



(1,172)



(948,607)



224,399























Non-operating (income) expense:





















Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

173,808



215,503



487,701



647,452 Other, net

9,715



24,050



182,040



108,275



183,523



239,553



669,741



755,727























Operating income (loss)

(495,182)



238,381



(278,866)



980,126 Preopening and start-up expenses

11



925



51



5,091 Property transactions, net

4,116



249,858



85,440



264,424 Gain on REIT transactions, net

-



-



(1,491,945)



- Depreciation and amortization

294,363



322,009



911,859



973,211 CEO transition expense

-



-



44,401



- October 1 litigation settlement

-



-



49,000



- Restructuring

-



2,491



19,882



86,579 Triple net operating lease and ground lease rent expense

189,602



8,024



521,087



24,309 Income from unconsolidated affiliates related to real estate ventures

(41,687)



-



(106,756)



- Adjusted EBITDAR $ (48,777)







$ (245,847)







MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATIONS OF LAS VEGAS STRIP RESORTS NET REVENUES AND LAS VEGAS STRIP RESORTS ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR TO TABLE GAMES HOLD ADJUSTED LAS VEGAS STRIP RESORTS NET REVENUES AND TABLE GAMES HOLD ADJUSTED LAS VEGAS STRIP RESORTS ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR (In thousands) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Las Vegas Strip Resorts net revenues

$ 481,418

$ 1,507,448

$ 1,766,035

$ 4,401,980 Hold adjustment (1)



7,440



(3,691)



5,150



15,882 Table Games Hold Adjusted Las Vegas Strip Resorts

Net Revenues

$ 488,858

$ 1,503,757

$ 1,771,185

$ 4,417,862

























Las Vegas Strip Resorts Adjusted Property EBITDAR

$ 15,125

$ 441,281

$ 178,277

$ 1,263,271 Hold adjustment (2)



6,297



(3,184)



4,272



13,512 Table Games Hold Adjusted Las Vegas Strip Resorts

Adjusted Property EBITDAR

$ 21,422

$ 438,097

$ 182,549

$ 1,276,783





























(1) For the Las Vegas Strip Resorts, hold adjustment represents the estimated incremental table games win or loss had the Company's win percentage equaled the mid-point of the expected normal range of 25.0% to 35.0% for Baccarat and 19.0% to 23.0% for non-Baccarat. Amounts include estimated discounts and other incentives related to increases or decreases in table games win. (2) These amounts include estimated incremental expenses (gaming taxes and bad debt expense) that would have been incurred or avoided on the incremental table games win or loss calculated in (1) above.

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATIONS OF MGM CHINA NET REVENUES AND MGM CHINA ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR TO VIP TABLE GAMES HOLD ADJUSTED MGM CHINA NET REVENUES AND VIP TABLE GAMES HOLD ADJUSTED MGM CHINA ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR (In thousands) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019 MGM China net revenues

$ 46,867

$ 737,755

$ 351,952

$ 2,178,048 Hold adjustment (3)



7,134



(38,642)



8,696



(49,126) VIP Table Games Hold Adjusted MGM China Net

Revenues

$ 54,001

$ 699,113

$ 360,648

$ 2,128,922

























MGM China Adjusted Property EBITDAR

$ (96,446)

$ 183,989

$ (234,724)

$ 549,603 Hold adjustment (4)



3,148



(14,117)



6,646



(19,793) VIP Table Games Hold Adjusted MGM China

Adjusted Property EBITDAR

$ (93,298)

$ 169,872

$ (228,078)

$ 529,810



























(3) For MGM China, hold adjustment represents the estimated incremental VIP table games win or loss related to VIP Rolling Chip volume play had the Company's win percentage equaled the mid-point of the expected normal range of 2.6% to 3.3%. Amounts include estimated commissions and other incentives related to increases or decreases in VIP table games win. (4) These amounts include estimated incremental expenses (gaming taxes and bad debt expense) that would have been incurred or avoided on the incremental VIP table games win or loss calculated in (3) above.

CITYCENTER HOLDINGS, LLC SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - NET REVENUES AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019























Net revenues $ 126,673

$ 320,352

$ 394,989

$ 993,215























Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,507

$ 108,528

$ 65,637

$ 328,720















































CITYCENTER HOLDINGS, LLC SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - HOTEL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019























Occupancy %

36.9%



91.0%



59.7%



92.0% ADR (1)

$213



$248



$260



$256 REVPAR (1)

$79



$225



$155



$236























(1) Rooms that were out of service during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 as a result of property closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic were excluded from the available room count when calculating hotel occupancy and REVPAR.















































CITYCENTER HOLDINGS, LLC RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019























Net income (loss) $ (45,267)

$ 33,082

$ (178,588)

$ 56,079 Non-operating (income) expense:





















Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

19,440



23,117



59,331



69,777 Other, net

(3,427)



5,265



18,766



33,975



16,013



28,382



78,097



103,752























Operating income (loss)

(29,254)



61,464



(100,491)



159,831 Property transactions, net

(2,348)



(10,601)



(4,826)



(9,352) Depreciation and amortization

56,109



57,709



169,743



172,113 Restructuring

-



(44)



1,211



6,128 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,507

$ 108,528

$ 65,637

$ 328,720

