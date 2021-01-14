MGM Resorts International Sponsors the Las Vegas Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Virtual Parade

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, Jan. 18, the Las Vegas community will come together, virtually, to participate in the 39th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade. MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) will be the presenting sponsor of the parade for the 11th consecutive year.

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee, the nonprofit organization that plans and hosts the parade, promises that this year's virtual parade will provide a variety of entertainment, including DJs, marching bands, dancers and more. Public officials and representatives of area nonprofit organizations are also expected to participate in the event. MGM Resorts has participated in the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade since 2003.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic we've taken the opportunity to come together, with our diverse backgrounds, as neighbors and colleagues to help our communities during this devastating time. It's an action, I imagine, Dr. King would have encouraged us take," said Jyoti Chopra, Chief People, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer for MGM Resorts International. "He had a vision, a dream, of what our world would look like if we joined together to stand up for equality and freedom for all; and that starts with us, in our local communities."

Dozens of MGM Resorts employees across the nation will honor Dr. King's legacy through participation in several service projects throughout the month of January. Making masks for children battling cancer, planting trees in a park in memory of COVID-19 victims, writing letters to the elderly and feeding those in need, are among the projects that our volunteers plan to support.

To watch the livestream of the Las Vegas Martin Luther King Jr. Day virtual parade on Monday, January 18 at 10 a.m. PST, please visit www.kingweeklasvegas.com .

