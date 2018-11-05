MGM Resorts International Teams with American Airlines and USO for 2018 Salute to the Troops Event

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of America's service members, MGM Resorts International will host "A Salute to the Troops" honoring more than 70 wounded warriors and their guests over Veterans Day weekend. In its eighth year, the five-day program in collaboration with American Airlines and the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore (United Service Organizations) will be an extended weekend of relaxation, entertainment and sightseeing for active duty service members traveling from the Washington, D.C., area.

"We're honored to host these men and women and their loved ones who have sacrificed so much to preserve our nation's safety and freedom," said Jim Murren, Chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts International. "We look forward to demonstrating our deep respect and gratitude for their service, showing them the very best Las Vegas and MGM Resorts have to offer."

As the official airline of the USO, American Airlines will fly the honored service members to Las Vegas with an all-volunteer flight crew, some of which are veterans themselves, aboard a Boeing 737 aircraft. Upon arriving in Las Vegas, hundreds of MGM Resorts International employees will gather to welcome the group to The Mirage Resort & Casino, the host property, during a special "wall of gratitude," welcome procession.

"American Airlines and its more than 130,000 team members have a deep sense of pride and gratitude for the men and women, and their families, who have served and sacrificed to protect our nation and our freedoms," said David Seymour, Senior Vice President, Integrated Operations at American and graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point. "From the pilots and flight attendants who volunteer their time and skills to serve these special heroes, to the airport team members who put together meaningful departure and arrival celebrations, the American team's commitment to this event is evidence of that. We are honored to play a part in providing more than 70 wounded, ill and injured service members and their guests a well-deserved week of healing, relaxation and fun."

"Salute to the Troops" will also include a special welcome dinner, and excursions in and around Las Vegas and Southern Nevada. Special stops are: The Shark Reef Aquarium, Terry Fator: The voice of Entertainment at The Mirage, Cirque du Soliel's Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay Resorts & Casino and a concert by Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band. Participants are also invited to the Las Vegas Veterans Day parade; a tour of the Hoover Dam and helicopter tours are also part of the plans.

"On behalf of our nation's wounded, ill and injured troops and their caregivers, I can tell you that MGM Resorts and American Airlines' continuing generosity and support mean a great deal to those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom," said Elaine Rogers, President and CEO of USO-Metro. "We're incredibly thankful to MGM Resorts and American Airlines for helping us show the gratitude of the American people for our troops and their families in such an impactful way."

American Airlines will furnish chartered air travel and other support during "A Salute to the Troops" weekend, while MGM Resorts International and its properties will provide accommodations, meals, entertainment, and other amenities.

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 28 unique hotel offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company in 2018 opened MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, MGM COTAI in Macau, and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. The 81,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

About USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore

USO-Metro is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization chartered by Congress, and dedicated to "serving those who serve, and their families" in Washington-Baltimore region. It is through the generous financial support of individuals and organizations in the local community that USO-Metro is able to fulfill its mission to "lift the spirits of America's troops and their families". With the help of thousands of devoted volunteers, USO-Metro provides programs and services for active duty troops, their families, wounded, ill and injured service members and their caregivers through its Mobile USO program, six USO Centers, and four USO airport lounges. For more information please visit www.USOMetro.org or "like" us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter by searching USOMetroDC.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines and American Eagle offer an average of nearly 6,700 flights per day to nearly 350 destinations in more than 50 countries. American has hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. American is a founding member of the oneworld alliance, whose members and members-elect serve nearly 1,000 destinations with 14,250 daily flights to 150 countries. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL. In 2015, its stock joined the S&P 500. Connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

SOURCE MGM Resorts International

