MGM RESORTS INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of MGM Resorts International - MGM

NEW ORLEANS, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM).

On February 20, 2020, the Company disclosed that it was the victim of a data breach discovered last summer caused by "unauthorized access" to a cloud computing server that stored guests'" phone numbers, addresses and other personal data, following reports of the breach the previous day, claiming that the breach had resulted in stolen data from over 10 million guests being published recently on an online forum.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether MGM's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to MGM's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of MGM shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-mgm/ to learn more.

