MGM Resorts' M life Rewards Hosts 'All In For Service' Poker Tournament July 13 & 14

ABOUT MVP

Since launching in July 2017, over 230,000 of our nation's active military personnel, veterans and their spouses have signed up for the program. Conceptualized and developed by MGM Resorts' Veterans Employee Network Group, MVP provides special recognition, offers, discounts and benefits at MGM Resorts destinations throughout the U.S.

MVP is just one of the ways the company shows appreciation for the extraordinary sacrifices of these brave men and women and provides easy access to benefits and discounts across all MGM Resorts destinations via a convenient central location – mgmresorts.com/military. An extension of M life Rewards, MGM Resorts' premier loyalty program, MVP automatically upgrades members to the second Tier Level, Pearl, which includes free self-parking, and provides a dedicated M life Rewards card identified with the MVP logo. During the past two years, the special MVP card has allowed employees of MGM Resorts to properly recognize military members, creating closer connections and touching moments.

The MGM Resorts Military & Veterans Program is available to all U.S. active duty, guard, reserve, retired military, veterans and spouses of eligible military personnel. With a military ID, they can sign up for the program on-site at MGM Resorts destinations: Bellagio, ARIA, Vdara, MGM Grand, The Signature at MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Delano Las Vegas, Park MGM, The Mirage, New York-New York, Luxor, and Excalibur in Las Vegas; Beau Rivage and Gold Strike in Mississippi; MGM Grand Detroit, MGM National Harbor in Maryland, MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, Borgata in Atlantic City and MGM Northfield Park in Ohio.

Recognizing MGM Resorts' deep commitment to supporting veterans and their families, MGM Resorts was recently recognized as a Best for Vets Employer by Military Times. Following a meticulous and rigorous evaluation process, MGM Resorts was chosen for this coveted honor because of its company culture, veteran recruiting and policies, and accommodations for members of National Guard and reserves.

MGM Resorts has a proud history of supporting military through various programs and events, including:

Salute to The Troops. An annual appreciation weekend hosted at The Mirage created to show gratitude for wounded warriors and their loved ones.

Veterans and Family Career Fair. An annual career fair for veterans and military spouses. In 2018, MGM Resorts' Veterans Career Fair had more than 400 attendees with over 64 on-the-spot job offers.

Veterans Employee Network Group. A company group dedicated to bringing employees together to learn, network, develop professional skills and develop ideas to enhance business practices and guest experiences.

A company group dedicated to bringing employees together to learn, network, develop professional skills and develop ideas to enhance business practices and guest experiences. Active Duty Full Pay and Benefits. MGM Resorts goes above and beyond what the law requires, offering full pay and benefits to eligible employees who are called to active duty – with eligible reemployment after service. Employees who take a Military Leave of Absence also receive full medical and dental benefit coverage during their deployment. Military service requires tremendous personal sacrifice and employees should not have to make career sacrifices to serve their country. Additionally, in support of employees who are called into active duty, MGM Resorts may provide eligible employees with supplemental pay and benefits during a combat tour for a declared military action.

Special Events

U.S. Veterans Stand Down. In April 2019, MGM Resorts sponsored this annual program designed to help homeless veterans within their respective communities. Additionally, employees from MGM Resorts were heavily engaged in volunteering at the event which serves approximately 1,000 vets in Las Vegas each year.

In , MGM Resorts sponsored this annual program designed to help homeless veterans within their respective communities. Additionally, employees from MGM Resorts were heavily engaged in volunteering at the event which serves approximately 1,000 vets in each year.

Mobilization Ceremony. In January 2016, Mandalay Bay hosted a mobilization ceremony for the largest deployment of Nevada Army National Guard soldiers since 2009.

In , Mandalay Bay hosted a mobilization ceremony for the largest deployment of Nevada Army National Guard soldiers since 2009.

Nevada's Fisher House Opening. In 2015, MGM Resorts donated $250,000 to aid the opening of Nevada's first Fisher House for military veterans. The North Las Vegas facility provides free lodging for the families of wounded, injured and ill military members and veterans receiving treatment through the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System or Mike O'Callaghan Federal Medical Center at Nellis Air Force Base.

For further information, visit M life Rewards. For full details on the Military & Veterans Program including specific eligibility requirements, discounts and benefits, visit mgmresorts.com/military.

